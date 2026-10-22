Could World Series Actually Be William Contreras' Last Run With Brewers?

The Milwaukee Brewers shouldn't be thinking of anything right now, aside from winning the World Series.

On Friday, the action will begin at American Family Field with Milwaukee welcoming the American League champion Tampa Bay Rays to town. Four wins separate the Brewers from their first World Series title in franchise history. That's it. Just four more wins and the 2026 Brewers will etch their names in MLB history. While that is the case, it hasn't stopped the typical offseason chatter from starting around the league.

28 out of the 30 teams around baseball are at home and thinking about the 2027 season. That means free agency and trade rumors have begun. When it comes to Milwaukee, FanSided's Robert Murray wrote that William Contreras will "surely draw trade interest" and threw out a surprising team as a potential fit.

"Contreras will be entering the last year of his deal in 2027, and with so many teams needing catching, he will surely draw trade interest," Murray wrote. "Right now, with the Brewers reaching the World Series, they are not thinking about such a scenario. But other teams are surely monitoring the situation, and it would be very easy to see a team such as, say, the New York Yankees calling to see what it would take to acquire Contreras.

The Brewers Shouldn't Trade William Contreras

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) and catcher William Contreras (24) celebrate winning the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reason why the Yankees would be a surprising fit is because of the fact that Contreras specifically said himself that he wouldn't want to join the Yankees or the Mets while citing the high tax rates in New York.

Ronald Acuña Jr. asked William Contreras if there were teams he would never want to play for.



Contreras: The Yankees. The Mets. The tax rate up there is close to 52%. They take everything. pic.twitter.com/pXNjh48PFf — Master Flip | Phillip Feliz 🇩🇴 (@Masterflip_) October 6, 2026

It's not hard to see why Contreras' name is already out there as a potential trade chip before the World Series kicked off. He's among the top five catchers in baseball and has just one more season of team control left. Typically, we've seen the Brewers make trades involving stars when they have been in this situation.

Arguably, Contreras should be a different story. He has shown why throughout the postseason so far this fall. He catches more innings than the vast majority of catchers around the league and is still slashing .367/.457/.700 with a 1.157 OPS in the playoffs to go along with three home runs and five RBIs in eight games played. He's among the best of the best and would be extremely difficult to replace. When the Brewers traded guys like Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta and Devin Williams, there was already a guy in place who could be a legit star from day No. 1. That isn't the case at the catcher position. Milwaukee doesn't have another top-five catcher ready to go.

So, while it's not shocking that the rumors have begun, it shouldn't be something Milwaukee entertains. Plus, right now, none of this even matters for the Brewers anyway. What matters right now is earning three more wins.