Brewers Grades After 7-4 Win Over Dodgers: William Contreras Dominates LA

Game 2 of the 2026 National League Championship Series will be known as the William Contreras game.

Whether or not the Milwaukee Brewers advance to the World Series, they took full control of the National League Championship Series on Monday night and Contreras was the biggest reason why, although he wasn't the only reason.

Milwaukee took down the Dodgers for the second straight night, 7-4, to take a commanding two-game lead over the two-time reigning World Series champs. Of the five runs, Contreras drove in three and smashed his fifth career playoff home run, which tied Jackson Chourio for the most playoff home runs in franchise history. Now, the Brewers are two wins away from advancing to the World Series and knocking out the Dodgers.

It was a big night for Milwaukee. Let's break it down with grades.

Logan Henderson, Starting Pitcher — Grade B-

Oct 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson (43) pitches during the first inning of their National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field on Oct 12, 2026.Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henderson gave the Brewers a chance to win on Monday night, but it wasn't his sharpest outing. Henderson tossed four innings and allowed two earned runs, and four runs total. That's not all, though. Henderson had not one, but two errors in the win. It could've been an easier night for the Milwaukee without the miscues in the field. Still, the Brewers were able to get through.

The Offense — Grade: A

Oct 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) watches his home run during the fifth inning of their National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field on Oct 12, 2026. Mark HoffmanMandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense started and ended with Contreras on Monday night. Again, he was incredible. He went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and a walk. What else could you ask for from a guy? Contreras has been incredible in the playoffs in general and is the biggest reason why Milwaukee is two wins away from advancing.

Contreras was the biggest star of the night, but not the only one. Brice Turang went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two walks in the win. Cooper Pratt and Christian Yelich both had multi-hit games as well. Plus, the biggest surprise of the night, David Hamilton. The speedster played third base over Joey Ortiz and went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases and three runs scored. Talk about a big night.

The Bullpen — Grade: A+

Oct 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe (45) reacts while walking to the dugout after a pitching change against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning in game two of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bullpen has been incredible for the Brewers throughout the 2026 postseason. Milwaukee's bullpen has been the best in the business and it dominated yet again. Dustin May took the hill in relief of Henderson in the fifth inning. Then, JoJo Romero, Abner Uribe and Aaron Ashby closed the door. Milwaukee's bullpen combined to pitch five hitless innings with seven strikeouts, no walks and no runs allowed.

The Manager — Grade: A+

Oct 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (00) walks to the dugout after removing pitcher Abner Uribe (not pictured) from the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning in game two of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pat Murphy hasn't been a wrong decision yet in the National League Championship Series. On Monday, his best decisions were inserting Hamilton into the lineup and getting Henderson out of the game when he did. Murphy has been pressing all of the right buttons in the series so far.