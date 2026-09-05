Brewers Struck Gold With Antonio Senzatela Trade

Though the Milwaukee Brewers didn't pull off a massive trade at the trade deadline for a player like Tarik Skubal, the team still made some smart additions.

The Brewers hold the best record in baseball, but that may not mean everything down the stretch. Despite boasting the best regular-season record last season, Milwaukee still fell short of reaching the World Series, getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. With the Brewers in a similar position this season, many thought the team would finally pull off a blockbuster deal before the trade deadline.

The Brewers were interested in adding a star like Skubal but ultimately settled on a couple of smaller trades to bolster their pitching staff. Milwaukee added Dustin May and JoJo Romero in a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, then made another trade right before the deadline, adding veteran reliever Antonio Senzatela from the Colorado Rockies.

Senzatela, 31, a former starting pitcher turned reliever, is having his best season since 2021, posting 1.2 wins above replacement. The 10-year veteran spent his entire career with the Rockies before being traded to the Brewers at the deadline. In 47 appearances this season, Senzatela has posted a 3.74 ERA across 65 innings pitched with 54 strikeouts and a 10-4 record.

Milwaukee got a steal in trading for Senzatela

Aug 12, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) throws a pitch during the eleventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Senzatela had a couple of successful outings after he was first traded to the Brewers, but then fell apart over his next few outings, blowing two saves. However, the 31-year-old relief pitcher has only allowed two runs in his past eight appearances for Milwaukee.

Milwaukee has a history of getting the most out of its pitchers, and Senzatela is no different. In a less demanding role as a reliever, he's excelled and has bolstered the Brewers' bullpen at a perfect time. With Abner Uribe out for multiple weeks in August, Milwaukee leaned on the 31-year-old. Senzatela flashed high-leverage potential, but now he seems to be much more trusted.

With Senzatela playing well and Romero recently returning to the mound, the Brewers' bullpen looks very strong and is well-positioned for the postseason. Milwaukee's bullpen boasts a 3.31 ERA, ranking third-best in the league.

The Brewers may not have been a big flashy deal at the trade deadline, but the team added multiple players who could have a real chance to make a big impact down the stretch and in the playoffs.