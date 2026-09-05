The Biggest Concern Facing Brewers Slugger Andrew Fischer

The Milwaukee Brewers have a reputation as one of the best organizations in the league when it comes to developing young players.

The Brewers have stayed relatively conservative in spending, avoiding massive contracts and instead focusing on developing players within their organization. Milwaukee's approach has led to consistent success, as the Brewers are close to winning their division for the fourth straight season and are close to reaching the postseason for the eighth time in the past nine seasons.

Just this year, Milwaukee has had rookies like Cooper Pratt and Luis Lara make a big impact, while second-year hurler Jacob Misiorowski has blossomed into a bona fide superstar. The Brewers have a few more minor-league prospects making waves this season, but none have made headlines more than infielder Andrew Fischer.

Fischer has the most home runs in the minor leagues

Jun 15, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of the Milwaukee Brewers logo on seating within American Family Field prior to the game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fischer, 22, is Milwaukee's No. 5 prospect. The lefty slugger has clubbed an absurd 44 home runs in the minors this season, slashing .270/.402/.647, but surprisingly, he remains outside of the MLB's Top 100 prospects.

"Fischer has been on our Top 100 previously, and his power surge is understandably making it more difficult to understand why he wouldn't be on the list now," MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo wrote last week. "The one, big thing that's held him back is his penchant for swinging and missing. He currently has a 33.7-percent strikeout rate, 34.0 percent since he got to Double-A.

"For the year, he has a 46-percent miss rate against all non-fastballs, according to Synergy, a number that hasn't improved much up a level (45 percent). There's a place for that in a big league lineup, but it's not as much of a slam dunk Top 100 guy, especially when you throw in his defensive limitations and the possibility that he's a first baseman only."

Despite his impressive power, the biggest concern facing Fischer is how often he strikes out, especially as pitchers will only become more talented as he continues to climb through the Brewers' farm system.

“It’s all about the K’s,” Mayo said, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. “I know a certain amount of strikeouts is perfectly acceptable, especially in today’s game. His power is impressive, but with a strikeout rate over 33% in the Minors this year, I’m a little concerned about him getting to it once he’s facing big league pitching. Our list isn’t about who is performing well right now, though that obviously is taken into account. It’s about who we think are going to be the best big leaguers down the road.”

As long as Fischer is mashing home runs and making a big offensive impact, striking out often won't seem like a massive issue. However, once he's up against more talented pitchers, he will need to be a more disciplined batter. It will be interesting to see how long it takes for the Brewers to call up the lefty slugger next season.