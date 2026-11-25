The Milwaukee Brewers are on the board in free agency and are bringing back a familiar face from the World Series run.

Shortly after the World Series came to a close, Milwaukee made a decision that was a no-brainer at the time and turned down Antonio Senzatela's $14 million club option for the 2027 season. While this is the case, Senzatela's time with the organization isn't over. On Wednesday, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that Milwaukee is bringing the 10-year veteran back on a one-year deal for the 2027 campaign.

"The Brewers are bringing back free agent right-hander Antonio Senzatela on a one-year contract. They acquired him from the Rockies at the Trade Deadline," McCalvy wrote on X on Wednesday.

Antonio Senzatela's Back In Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Antonio Senzatela pitches during the fifth inning of their National League Division Series game against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field on Oct 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that the terms of Senzatela's deal with Milwaukee are $4.75 million over one season with a chance to earn an extra $3 million in incentives.

This is a great deal for Milwaukee. When the season came to an end, it was pretty obvious that the $14 million club option would be turned down. Keeping Senzatela on a deal that's almost $10 million less at $4.75 million is a great value.

The 31-year-old logged a 4.05 ERA overall in 57 total appearances in 2026 with the Colorado Rockies and the Brewers. He made 34 appearances with the Rockies and he had a 3.61 ERA in 52 1/3 innings pitched before being traded to Milwaukee. He logged a 5.14 ERA in 23 appearances with the Brewers down the stretch in the regular season. More importantly, he was good in the playoffs. Senzatela made four appearances and he didn't allow an earned run across 4 1/3 innings pitched.

With Senzatela, the Brewers are bringing back a flamethrower to the bullpen. His ERA wasn't great in Milwaukee, but that doesn't paint the entire picture. In Milwaukee, 15 of his 23 appearances were scoreless outings. Of his eight outings that weren't scoreless, only three featured more than one run allowed.

He has good stuff and with the price of pitching on the rise, he actually is a bit of a discount for the Brewers. Milwaukee's bullpen carried the load throughout the postseason en route to the World Series. Now, a key piece of it is coming back to town as Milwaukee attempts to go for the repeat in 2027. Milwaukee has been quiet so far in this offseason in free agency, but this move is a good start.