The Milwaukee Brewers are fortunate to be bringing back most of their starting rotation, which propelled them to their first-ever World Series win this season.

Milwaukee lost Dustin May to the Chicago White Sox in free agency, but it's not a major blow to its starting rotation, since the team added him at the trade deadline. The only other starter whose future with the Brewers is in doubt is Brandon Woodruff. The 33-year-old fan favorite has spent his entire nine-season career in Milwaukee, but his future with the team is up in the air as he continues to be plagued by injuries.

Despite these potential losses, Milwaukee still has NL CY Young Award winner Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, Kyle Harrison, Robert Gasser and Quinn Priester to round out its starting rotation. Though the Brewers' rotation seems solid, the team should give former second-round draft pick Brandon Sproat another shot at the big leagues next season.

Sproat, 26, struggled in his first full season with the Brewers, going 3-7 with a 5.57 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 22 games (19 starts). He struggled enough to lose his rotation spot, and Milwaukee sent him down to the minor leagues. Sproat is still young, with only one full season under his belt, and should be given another shot at the big leagues next season.

Sproat has the raw talent, but needs to make adjustments

Aug 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Sproat (23) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The team had badly wanted (and firmly expected) Sproat to be a star for them in 2026, and that didn't come to fruition," Brewer Fanatic's Matthew Trueblood wrote on Wednesday. "On the contrary, he lost his rotation spot, and once he was sent to Triple-A Nashville, the team never called him back. Unfortunately, none of the adjustments he attempted worked very well. None of the glimmers of brilliance gelled into a sunshine season. Walks piled up, and just as often, Sproat lost battles in the opposite (and much more damaging way): by making mistakes in the middle of the plate and giving up long balls.

"The sheer stuff is still excellent, though. He just needs to learn to get it out of the middle of the plate. Sproat has to pass some stern tests to achieve even a facsimile of that redemptive glory. He faces an uphill battle just to earn a place in what should be a stacked starting rotation for 2027. Don't give up on him yet, though. The Brewers' track record suggests that they can still get something good from Sproat. Whether that means a better mental plan and a resurgent starting season or a transition to the bullpen and the stuff playing up, good things might still lie ahead for the big righty."

Sproat worked his way up to the big leagues quickly after being drafted in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the New York Mets and later was traded to the Brewers as part of the Freddy Peralta trade. Though he struggled this season, it wouldn't be surprising to see Sproat up with Milwaukee again next year.