Brewers Cut Ties With Two Veterans, Including Fan Favorite Slugger

The biggest decision of the day on Monday for the Milwaukee Brewers was the choice to tender the qualifying offer to first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers. In the process, the Brewers offered the slugger a one-year deal worth $23 million that he'll have to either pick up, or decline.

That was the big story of the day on Monday, but it wasn't the only decision made by the Brewers. Milwaukee declined two options for the 2027 season. Veteran catcher Gary Sanchez had a mutual option for the 2027 campaign that was shut down. Antonio Senzatela had a $14 million club option for the 2027 season that was declined in a no-brainer move.

Antonio Senzatela

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eleventh inning during Game 4 of the World Series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Oct 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Brewers' decision to decline Senzatela's option shouldn't shock anyone. There was no shot that the Brewers were going to pay a reliever $14 million after logging a 5.14 ERA in 23 appearances down the stretch after the trade deadline. The veteran righty was good in the playoffs, but that price tag was far too high. Now, he's one of the most interesting relievers heading to the open market. It actually would make sense for Milwaukee to try to bring him back on a new deal, but it would have to be far cheaper.

Gary Sanchez

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Gary Sánchez (99) circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of their game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, September 27, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The idea of declining a mutual option makes a lot of sense. Mutual options are rarely ever picked up, regardless of the price tag. That's why this decision isn't shocking, although it's a tough one. Sanchez was a fan favorite in Milwaukee but at this point, it's unclear if the two will come back together in 2027. The Brewers acquired Bo Naylor from the Cleveland Guardians ahead of the 2026 trade deadline and still have top prospect Jeferson Quero. William Contreras isn't going anywhere. But the Brewers have backup options to consider beyond Sanchez.

In 2026, Sanchez hit 12 home runs and drove in 38 runs in the regular season in 86 games. He had a positive impact on the 2026 Brewers and had a big plate appearance in the playoffs as well. The 2026 season was Sanchez's second stint in Milwaukee. He spent the 2024 season in town as well. The Brewers made the right call bringing Sanchez back to town. But his time with the organization could very well come to an end this winter, unless the Brewers don't view Naylor or Quero as backup options.

The offseason has officially begun.