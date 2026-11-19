The Milwaukee Brewers are bringing back a veteran infielder after a brief stint with the organization in 2026.

Infielder Braden Shewmake reportedly has agreed to terms on a minor league deal with the Brewers with an invitation to Spring Training, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"World Series champion Braden Shewmake has signed back with the Brewers on a Minor League contract with an invitation to big league camp," McCalvy wrote.

Who Is Braden Shewmake?

Jul 18, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Braden Shewmake (13) high fives teammates in the dugout after scoring a run during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shewmake is 29 years old and has experience in the majors across three seasons. He has played in 65 total games in the big leagues so far in his young career and has four home runs and 14 RBIs. He isn't a big-name pickup, by any means, but he did play in four games as a member of the 2026 Brewers. He was good in those four games as well and slashed .286/.250/.429 when the Brewers needed a boost in the infield.

Milwaukee acquired Shewmake from the Houston Astros in exchange for cash. With Milwaukee, Shewmake got playing time at both second base and third base in his short stint with the club.

It was a rollercoaster of a season for Shewmake in 2026, to say the least. He played in 34 games in the majors as a member of the Brewers and the Astros. He also played in 15 games in Triple-A in the Astros' farm system and 10 games in the New York Yankees' farm system as well. He began the season in the Yankees' farm system and was traded to the Astros. Houston eventually traded him to Milwaukee in July. A few weeks later, he was designated for assignment and elected free agency before going back to Houston. Now, he's coming back to Milwaukee.

What Does Braden Shewmake Bring To Milwaukee?

Jul 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Braden Shewmake (13) in the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shewmake has gotten playing time in big league career at second base, shortstop, third base and designated hitter so far. With him re-signing with the Brewers, he gives Milwaukee some more infield depth heading into Spring Training. If he has a great showing and earns a spot in the big leagues, he'll be a bench depth piece and give Milwaukee roster flexibility across the infield. If he doesn't make the big league club, he'll likely be a Triple-A depth piece with a shot at being promoted at some point in 2027.

This isn't a deal that is going to move the needle right now. But adding as much cheap veteran depth as possible is for the best. This move doesn't cost much at all and only has upside.