If the Milwaukee Brewers didn't make another move this offseason, they would arguably enter the 2027 season as the top overall World Series contender in the National League.

The Brewers are the reigning champs and they haven't lost any significant pieces yet this offseason so far, outside of Jake Bauers and Dustin May. Of the two, the loss of Bauers is significantly bigger, but the Brewers are still set at first base with Andrew Vaughn and prospects down in the minors, like Andrew Fischer.

The Brewers are loaded and they have elite prospects who could very well impact the 2027 team, like Fischer, Jett Williams and baseball's No. 1 overall prospect, Jesus Made. Still, the Brewers could get even better this offseason. Here are four ideas for the club to do just that.

Sign Veteran Starting Pitcher Zac Gallen

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen (23) pitches against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field in Phoenix on July 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gallen is coming off a bad season. In 2026, he made 22 appearances for the Diamondbacks, including 20 starts, and logged a 6.07 ERA in 105 1/3 innings pitched. This was a year after pitching 192 innings in 2025 and logging a 4.83 ERA. That ERA number wasn't great, but he ate up innings for the Diamondbacks. In 2024, he had a 3.65 ERA in 28 starts.

Gallen has a 3.82 career ERA in 198 total big league appearances. Last year, he re-signed with the Diamondbacks after failing to land the type of multi-year deal that he wanted. With a bad 2026 season, Gallen very likely will have to settle for a short-term pillow deal for the 2027 season. He's the type of hurler the Brewers should target. He's likely to be cheap and he has a track record of eating up innings. That's one area the Brewers do need a boost. The Brewers have a lot of talent in the rotation, but injuries have popped up consistently over the last two seasons. Gallen is someone who at least could be relied upon to take the hill every fifth day.

Trade Trevor Megill, Keep William Contreras

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) and pitcher Brandon Woodruff wave to the crowd during the World Series parade in Milwaukee, on Oct. 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both Megill and Contreras have just one more season of team control left. Both have been mentioned as trade candidates this offseason already. If one is going to be moved, it should be Megill over Contreras. Megill would bring a solid return back and the Brewers could replace him with Abner Uribe, Aaron Ashby or an external addition. Contreras doesn't have a clear replacement.

Sign Kenley Jansen

Detroit Tigers closer Kenley Jansen delivers in the ninth inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This idea stems from the idea of Megill being moved. If he does get traded, the Brewers could simply sign a veteran, like Jansen, for cheap to replace him. In 2026, Jansen had a 3.20 ERA in 50 appearances for the Detroit Tigers and recorded 22 saves.

Give Jesus Made A Shot In The Majors

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesús Made (86) stretches during spring training workouts Monday, February 16, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Made has superstar written all over him. He is the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball and would fit in well on the big league roster at third base. He's the type of player who could help take the club to another level.