Ranking the Brewers Four Biggest Offseason Needs

The Milwaukee Brewers are World Series champions, but that doesn't mean that the work ends. The 2026 season was a magical ride and the franchise is going to be able to celebrate plenty over the next few months.

At the same time, Milwaukee has to be thinking ahead to 2027. Now, it's not just about winning. But can you do it again? Especially with the target on your back as the reigning World Series champs? What Milwaukee does this offseason will have a major impact on whether it is possible to do it again next year.

Here are four of the biggest needs for the franchise this winter.

A Long-Term Plan For William Contreras

Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) celebrate after the Brewers defeated Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series during Game 5 of the World Series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Oct 28, 2026. - Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Contreras has one more season of team control, then he will hit free agency after the 2027 season. The trade rumors and speculation have already begun around him. But, arguably, the Brewers should completely shut the idea down. He showed in the World Series what he can do. He won the World Series Most Valuable Player Award not only because of his offense, but also his elite defense. He should be in the long-term picture, even if there is a high price tag. At the very least, Milwaukee should determine a path forward this winter.

Some More Power

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Andrew Fischer waits to bat during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Throughout the regular season, a lack of power was Milwaukee's only weakness. Well, in fact, it didn't actually end up being a weakness when the lights were at their brightest. Milwaukee finished the regular season tied for 28th with just 154 home runs as a team. Adding some more power to the lineup would make things easier. The Brewers have someone who could be the answer down in the minors. Andrew Fischer bashed 48 home runs and drove in 114 runs in 2026 in 126 games played. Getting him up to the big leagues would potentially solve the "issue."

One Or Two Bullpen Arms

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher JoJo Romero (33) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers had the best bullpen in baseball in the 2026 playoffs, to say the least. But Milwaukee likely will need more this offseason. JoJo Romero is a free agent and Antonio Senzatela is likely to join him there. Trevor Megill has just one more season of team control left, so trade rumors will likely begin with him as well. Regardless, one or two bullpen arms wouldn't hurt.

Figure Out Aaron Ashby's Role Moving Forward

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) and pitcher Aaron Ashby (26) celebrate during the trophy presentation after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ashby put together one of the most dominant runs in a postseason by a relief pitcher in big league history. He tossed 18 scoreless innings in the postseason with 20 strikeouts. He was simply incredible. Ashby also said that he still hopes to be a starter one day. Could the 2027 season be that time? He would give the Brewers another lefty option, but the bullpen would take a hit. It's something to think about.