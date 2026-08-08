Brewers Face Sal Frelick Question With Rehab Assignment Looming

The Milwaukee Brewers have been missing a key piece out in the outfield since July 17, but it sounds like reinforcements are on their way back.

Sal Frelick has been sidelined due to what he called "some stuff in the labrum, some rotator cuff irritation" and hasn't played in a game since July 17. At the time, Brewers manager Pat Murphy said that he "won't be able to go anytime soon."

Fortunately, progress has been made. On Friday, Murphy insinuated that a minor league rehab assignment is coming soon for Frelick, as shared on X by MLB.com's Casey Drottar.

"Pat Murphy says Sal Frelick (right shoulder strain) will head out on a rehab assignment soon. He will likely open the assignment as a hitter only while his arm recovers," Drottar wrote. "Jake Bauers (abdominal tightness) is penciled into tonight’s Brewers lineup."

Sal Frelick Is Inching His Way Back

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Frelick began throwing and hitting progressions earlier in the week and Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 noted that the expectation is that he will be able to return in mid-August.

If that timeline holds, then Frelick would have to kick off a rehab assignment over the next few days. It's Aug. 8. So, we're a week away from being right in the window of mid-August. That doesn't mean that he would return exactly on Aug. 15, but it's certainly going to be an interesting few days for the do-it-all outfielder.

Whenever Frelick is ready to return — whether that is mid-August or afterward — he's going to help the Brewers out, and give them a roster question mark. With Frelick on the shelf, it has been easy to operate in the outfield with Jackson Chourio, Garrett Mitchell and Luis Lara. Jake Bauers has also gotten some time out in right field as well.

When Frelick returns, the Brewers will have to determine how to best maximize the roster. Before he landed on the Injured List, Frelick was slashing .236/.301/.330 with a .630 OPS, four home runs and 34 RBIs in 90 games played. Over the last few years, he was used in a super utility role. This year, he has been used in right field. When he returns, does he go back to right field or play all over?

Arguably, the best move would be moving him back to a utility role so then the club can still also give Lara consistent playing time as well. Right now, Lara is slashing .246/.356/.361 with a .717 OPS, five doubles, one triple and 11 RBIs in 22 games played.

In Frelick's career, he has gotten time at all three outfield spots, third base and first base. Arguably that should be the role he's in down the stretch once he does return.

First and foremost, he has to to go on the rehab assignment and get through it without a setback. Then, the position question will get more pressing.