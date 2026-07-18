Brewers Lose Sal Frelick to Shoulder Injury, Not Expected to Return 'Anytime Soon'

The Milwaukee Brewers had a tough day in the outfield on Friday.

Milwaukee kicked off the second half of the season in style on Friday by taking down the Miami Marlins, 2-1. Logan Henderson took the mound and pitched five innings of one-run ball. Afterward, the bullpen held it down for Milwaukee and Chad Patrick, Aaron Ashby, Abner Uribe, Trevor Megill and Craig Yoho all combined to pitch five shutout innings. Yoho earned the win and lowered his season ERA down to 2.57.

Things weren't perfect, though. Sal Frelick was forced to exit early due to right shoulder soreness. After the game, Brewers manager Pat Murphy noted that Frelick had a "little issue" earlier in the season and he doesn't expect that Frelick will play again for the club "anytime soon," as transcribed by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"Sal tried to make a throw in the outfield and he felt it. He's had a little issue earlier this season. We don't want to take any chances. ... I suspect he won't be able to go anytime soon. That's what it looks like," Murphy said.

The Brewers Lost A Key Piece

Jul 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losing Frelick is a tough hit for Milwaukee. The 26-year-old struggled early on this season, but has turned things around. Since June 9, Frelick has slashed .269/.313/.385 with a .698 OPS, one homer, 11 RBIs, six doubles and eight runs scored in 29 games played. Plus, he's an elite defensive player out in right field.

Unfortunately, it sounds like the club is going to be missing him for some time. Fortunately, No. 4 prospect Luis Lara was promoted to the big leagues. The Brewers can roll with an outfield featuring Jackson Chourio, Garrett Mitchell and Lara.

Fortunately, the outfield is still very strong, but it hurts losing Frelick.

Milwaukee has been bitten by the injury bug over and over this season. Right now, the Brewers are missing three of their starting pitchers in Brandon Woodruff, Kyle Harrison and Quinn Priester. Priester is done for the season and Woodruff is expected to announce an update from his second opinion on his shoulder injury on Sunday. As of right now, it's unclear when Harrison will return, but he has been making progress.

Injuries have piled up all over the place and now the club is missing its starting right fielder. The Brewers have had to roll with a next man up mentality all season. The trend continues now in right field.