Brewers Could Reportedly Get Veteran Reliever Back For Playoff Push

Jacob Misiorowski and the Milwaukee Brewers got back in the win column Tuesday night with a resounding 5-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Brewers boast the best record in baseball and already claimed their ticket to the postseason earlier this week, but need to keep winning to secure a first-round bye. With 11 games left in the regular season, Milwaukee only needs four more wins to set a franchise record for regular-season wins and six to reach 100 wins for the first time in franchise history.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs will likely give Milwaukee stiff competition in the playoffs, but considering how well the Brewers have played this season, they should be considered one of the top teams to beat. Surprisingly, given how well the team has played, they could get even better as veteran reliever Bryse Wilson reportedly began a rehab assignment yesterday, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

More from the Brewers injury report:



- Bryse Wilson begins a rehab assignment tonight.

-Grant Anderson begins a rehab assignment tomorrow.

- Rob Z. Next rehab outing Wednesday. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) September 15, 2026

Getting Wilson back could give the Brewers' bullpen a nice boost

Aug 2, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Bryse Wilson (41) during a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After stints with other teams earlier in the season, Wilson joined the Brewers in early July. The 28-year-old reliever is a nine-year veteran who enjoyed the most success of his career in a previous stint in Milwaukee across 2023 and 2024. Through 12 appearances with the Brewers this season, Wilson posted a 2.55 ERA, striking out 22 batters in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

Wilson was placed on the 15-day injured list at the end of August with a lower back strain, but starting his rehab assignment on Tuesday gives him a chance to return to the Brewers later this week or next week. His return from the injured list would give the Brewers' bullpen a nice boost down the stretch, and luckily, the team expects his rehab assignment to be short.

Milwaukee already has one of the best bullpens in baseball, posting a 3.49 bullpen ERA, which ranks fifth-best in the league. Even with how impressive the Brewers' bullpen has been, Wilson could still be a valuable piece who may even crack their postseason roster. It all depends on how Wilson performs if he returns to the Brewers promptly. The 28-year-old was playing great before his injury, not allowing a single run in his past five appearances.

It's not guaranteed that Wilson will crack Milwaukee's playoff roster, but he can help the team's playoff push down the stretch while making his case to secure a spot.