Brewers Can Clinch NL Central on Tuesday: Here's How

The Milwaukee Brewers will turn to 24-year-old ace Jacob Misiorowski on the hill on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a real chance to clinch the National League Central.

Right now, the Brewers are sitting at 93-57, which is the best mark in the National League Central — and in the National League overall. The Chicago Cubs are in second place in the National League Central, but are 9 1/2 games back at 84-67. The Brewers have already clinched a playoff spot in general and the next step in the NL Central crown. Milwaukee is within reach, but it needs a little help. If the Brewers take down the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night, and the Cubs lose against the Atlanta Braves, then Milwaukee will win its fourth straight division title.

The Brewers' magic number for the top spot in the National League Central is down to two. Milwaukee needs any combination of wins and losses by the Cubs to get that number down. On Monday, the Cubs kicked off a series against the Braves while the Brewers had a day off. If the Cubs had lost, then the Brewers' magic number would be at one. But that didn't happen. The Cubs took down the Braves, 7-3.

The Brewers Could Clinch The NL Central On Tuesday

Aug 19, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago is set to turn to trade deadline addition Kevin Gausman, who had the Brewers on his list of teams he could block a trade to, against the Braves. Milwaukee will turn to Misiorowski. If the Brewers win and the Cubs lose, then the Brewers will accomplish their next goal. At this point, clinching the division seems to be a foregone conclusion. For the Brewers not to win the division at this point, they would pretty much need to lose every game from here on out, which is just not going to happen. Or, at least, it's very unlikely to happen.

After the Brewers ultimately do win the NL Central, the next step will be a first-round bye, and ideally the No. 1 seed in the National League in general. Milwaukee's magic number for the No. 2 seed — which would at least guarantee a bye — is down to seven. The Brewers' magic number for the No. 1 seed is down to 10.

It's been another magical season for the Brewers this year. Tuesday has a chance to be a special night, to say the least.