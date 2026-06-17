Brewers-Cubs Matt Shaw Trade Buzz Is Fun But Ignores Roadblock

Between now and the Aug. 3 trade deadline, there's going to be a lot of trade buzz out there around the Milwaukee Brewers, but all of it won't make sense.

For Milwaukee, it is a contender that also is fortunate to have the best farm system in baseball. Mix those two concepts together, and you have a team that should be able to make any splash that they would want to help give the club a better chance at making a run this season. But, again, not every idea makes sense.

For Milwaukee, it just made a change at shortstop by promoting Cooper Pratt. Third base now is the team's biggest offensive roster hole, but there is a solution down in the minors right now in Jett Williams. At some point, like Pratt, he should get a shot in the majors as well. If the Brewers were to prefer a veteran, there could be guys out there that make sense before the Aug. 3 trade deadline. But ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel linked Milwaukee to a name on Wednesday that would be very surprising: Matt Shaw of the Chicago Cubs.

The Brewers Could Use A Boost

May 25, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Matt Shaw (6) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"No. 25. Matt Shaw, IF, Chicago Cubs," Passan and McDaniel wrote. "Chance of being traded: 40 percent. Rest-of-season impact: Moderate. Years of control: Five years after 2026. The buzz: Shaw is higher on this list than far more productive players, which illustrates the value of club control. Not a free agent until after the 2031 season, Shaw has been just shy of a league-average hitter since his debut last season. Multiple teams believe that if given a full-time role — not available in Chicago with an infield of Bregman, Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner all locked up to long-term deals — Shaw would blossom into what was expected as a top prospect a year ago.

"Now, he is arguably Chicago's best trade candidate -- and perhaps the riskiest one for a team that has thinned its prospect group by acquiring multiple every-day big leaguers in recent seasons. ... Best fits: Red Sox, Yankees, Rays, Royals, Brewers, Blue Jays, Giants."

As a player, Shaw would make sense because he's just 24 years old and has five more seasons of control left. Plus, he can play all over the field, including third base. He was a 3.0-WAR player last season as a rookie and is slashing .257/.313/.419 with a .732 OPS, three homers and 14 RBIs in 47 games played.

But he's a member of the Cubs. That's the variable that makes this idea unlikely. The Cubs need young pitching, which Milwaukee has a lot of. While this is the case, it's hard to believe these two National League Central rivals are going to come together on a deal of this caliber. It's a fun idea, but it doesn't seem like anything more than a pipe dream.