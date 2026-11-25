The Milwaukee Brewers are bringing relief pitcher Antonio Senzatela back to town for the 2027 season on a one-year deal.

MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported the news on Wednesday and Milwaukee followed by officially announcing the transaction. To make room for Senzatela on the roster, Milwaukee had to make a change. In the process, former top prospect Tyler Black was designated for assignment, per the club.

Milwaukee Designates Tyler Black For Assignment

Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Tyler Black is shown during the first inning of their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Black played in 32 games in the majors over the last three seasons, including nine in 2026. He actually looked very solid in the small sample size in 2026. Black slashed .333/.357/.481 with an .839 OPS, seven RBIs, one walk and four doubles. While this is the case, there wasn't a pathway to consistent playing time for Black in the majors with Milwaukee.

In 2025, Black was Milwaukee's No. 6 overall prospect. In 2024, he was Milwaukee's No. 4 overall prospect. In 2023, Black was the No. 8 overall prospect for the Brewers. In 2022, he was the No. 7 overall prospect for the Brewers. All in all, Black was a top prospect for Milwaukee for years, but it didn't lead to consistent time in the majors. In 2026, he played in 103 games down in Triple-A and slashed .246/.368/.387 with seven home runs, 44 RBIs and 23 stolen bases.

With Black designated for assignment, technically he could still return to the organization if he goes unclaimed and then is outrighted to the minors. But with him being a former top prospect and actually coming off a solid season overall, it wouldn't be a shock in the slightest to see a team place a claim and see if they can get anything out of the former first-rounder.

Black is still just 26 years old. He has gotten big league playing time in each of the last three seasons and still has the type of upside that teams bet on. Black doesn't have elite power, but he's someone with elite speed, including 55 stolen bases back in 2023, and he can get on base well.

For the Brewers, they will be just fine, even if Black is claimed and goes elsewhere. That's what happens when you have one of the most elite farm systems in the league. For Black, he hasn't been able to break through and become a consistent big leaguer. But he remains someone to watch now.