Guardians Give Up on Bo Naylor, What It Means for the Future of Catching Position

Well, Bo Naylor's departure was expected to come eventually.

And after months of waiting, it has finally happened.

On Saturday, August 1, the Cleveland Guardians dealt Naylor to the Milwaukee Brewers with right-handed reliever Codi Heuer. In return, the Guardians landed right-handed reliever Craig Yoho and outfielder Blake Perkins, both of whom are expected to join the major league squad at Progressive Field.

Trade Alert: C Bo Naylor and LHP Codi Heuer are being sent to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for RHP Craig Yoho and CF Blake Perkins.



(Zack Meisel of The Athletic on it first) #GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) August 1, 2026

Currently, the Guardians are playing host to the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game series, dropping Friday night's showing in heartbreaking fashion.

Knowing that changes needed to be made, the front office has signaled that it isn't afraid to shake things up as the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline draws closer.

May 7, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor (23) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Naylor's departure reflects the organization's decision to go in a different direction behind the plate, prioritizing a close relationship with the pitching staff, along with elite pitch framing and the ability to control the running game. While Naylor was solid in those areas, current catchers Patrick Bailey and Austin Hedges are on another level defensively.

Bailey has recorded a +2 catcher's CS above average this season, bringing his caught-stealing percentage to 32%. In catcher framing runs, he comes in at a +4, owning a 47.8% shadow strike percentage.

Hedges, on the other hand, isn't too sharp on throwing runners out, but has a positive catcher framing runs value. He also commands the pitching staff well and is deemed one of Cleveland's most important locker room pieces.

Being able to not only gun down runners on the base paths but also control at-bats is an important part of being a catcher.

Moving away from a player like Naylor, who still has a high upside offensively, shows just how much the Guardians' current coaching staff and front office value the other side of the catcher position. They may never get eye-popping hitting numbers from Bailey and Hedges, but they can rest assured knowing they will control the game behind the plate.

Jul 25, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher Patrick Bailey (16) reacts after a strike out during the fifth inning against Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the front office acquired Bailey back in May, President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti said the move was driven by the catcher's level-headed approach and elite defensive ability behind the plate.

"He's got a great reputation as a leader, as a teammate," Antonetti said. "Obviously, he's a back-to-back Gold Glove winner, has been a finalist for the Platinum Glove Award, and by all accounts is an elite defender, a great teammate, and a leader that will fit in seamlessly in our clubhouse."

Now, just months removed, that trade has paid off.

Not only has he commanded the pitching staff and helped give Guardians pitchers a second chance on framing and challenging, but he has also come around offensively. Heading into August, Bailey's batting average has grown to .222 with 28 knocks since joining the club, a positive sign that he is getting a bit more consistent.

However, even if he didn't end up coming around, this move would have likely still happened.

The farm system is loaded with talent at the catcher position, with Kody Huff and Cooper Ingle standing out this season, and blocking them both with Naylor didn't make much sense.

Finally moving on from Naylor and handing the reins fully over to Bailey and Hedges makes one thing abundantly clear: the Guardians no longer viewed him as an eventual fit with the big league squad.

Instead, Cleveland has fully embraced a defense-first approach with the position at the highest level of the game and will continue putting it's prospects in a spot to succeed.