What’s Next for Brewers After World Series Run: Contracts, Free Agents, Trade Candidates and More

The Brewers are riding high after finally winning their first World Series. Now that the dust has begun to settle, it’s time to look ahead to the future.

Milwaukee has largely avoided paying its star players and giving out long-term, big money contracts. Now that they’ve reached the mountaintop while sticking to that blueprint, it seems unlikely they’ll stray from that strategy.

That means there will be some big decisions to make this offseason as the team looks to run it back to another World Series appearance. There are a handful of players potentially departing in free agency, as well as some who could be trade candidates in the offseason as the Brewers look to restock their farm system and continue maintaining a below league-average payroll.

Brewers free agents

Pitchers: RHP Brandon Woodruff, RHP Dustin May, RHP Bryse Wilson, LHP JoJo Romero, RHP Antonio Senzatela

Position players: C Gary Sánchez, 1B Jake Bauers

RHP Brandon Woodruff: Woodruff is the longest tenured Brewer and a beloved figure in Milwaukee, but it’s possible his time with the franchise has reached its end. He was on the books for $22.025 million this year via the qualifying offer, and will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. Unless Woodruff is willing to take a heavily discounted one-year contract to remain in Milwaukee, it seems unlikely he’ll be back with the team next season.

RHP Dustin May: There’s a mutual option in May’s contract with the Brewers, under which he’d make $20 million in 2027. That option will certainly not be exercised by Milwaukee given his struggles since arriving at the trade deadline. May had a 5.65 ERA across 10 starts with the Brewers after being acquired and was primarily used in a relief role during the postseason.

RHP Bryse Wilson: Wilson seems unlikely to return to the Brewers, given he was designated for assignment and later re-signed in August. He had a 3.51 ERA across 13 appearances this year, but should find somewhere to make better use of his talents on the open market.

C Gary Sánchez: Sánchez could be back with the Brewers next season at a low cost of $1.75 million via a mutual option, but he’ll likely look for more as a free agent in a weak class after recording a .771 OPS in 86 games this season with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs.

1B Jake Bauers: While the Brewers would likely welcome Bauers back with open arms, his outstanding season may have driven his price up beyond what Milwaukee is comfortable paying. Bauers was one of the biggest breakout stars of the season, and he should have plenty of suitors, which could price the Brewers out of the equation.

LHP JoJo Romero: Another Brewers trade deadline acquisition, Romero has been an important piece of the team’s bullpen, but he should be an attractive arm for various teams in free agency. It’s possible Milwaukee will look to bring him back, but it remains to be seen if they’ll be willing to outbid competitors when they already have plenty of dependable relievers.

RHP Antonio Senzatela: Senzatela was acquired at the trade deadline and has a $14 million club option for the 2027 season. There’s no shot the Brewers would be willing to pay that kind of money to bring him back, so he’ll hit free agency.

Areas to address and potential free agency fits

The Brewers don’t often splash out on big free agent signings, and this year will likely be no different. They might restock the bullpen by bringing in some low-cost arms and could look to add a veteran depth piece to the starting rotation. They could also try to find a replacement for Bauers in free agency, especially if they don’t want to pay Andrew Vaughn who is projected to make around $8 million via arbitration.

One potential fit for the Brewers in the bullpen could be lefthander Tyler Alexander. If Milwaukee is priced out of Romero, Alexander could be a cheaper option for the Brewers, with Spotrac projecting his market value to be just north of $2 million. Alexander registered a 3.70 ERA (3.10 FIP) across 75 appearances this season and struck out 60 batters while walking 23.

Another relief option for Milwaukee could be two-time All-Star Carlos Estévez. After he missed most of the 2026 season with an injury, he likely won’t command a high price on the open market. He’s showcased his talent on the mound in the past, and he’d be a strong fit for the Brewers who like to go after high upside players at a discounted price. Milwaukee would be the perfect scenery for Estévez to bounce back in ‘27.

As for the rotation, the Brewers could reunite with Jose Quintana as a depth option for what will be one his last seasons in MLB. Quintana made 24 starts for Milwaukee in ‘25 before joining the Rockies this past season. He’ll be 38 next season, but he could be a solid depth piece for the Brewers and come at a minimal cost.

If the Brewers do opt to pursue a free agent first baseman, a player like Dominic Smith could be a solid fit. If they keep Vaughn on the roster, they’ll be looking for a platoon partner for him, and while Vaughn mashes against lefties, Smith is solid against righthanders with a career .731 OPS. He’d be an inexpensive signing for Milwaukee, and could provide solid offensive output in a depth role.

Trade candidates

The Brewer Way is how Milwaukee reached the highs of a World Series title, but would they be willing to stray from that to keep some key members of the team on long-term deals? Breaking the bank is not the Brewers’ modus operandi, which could lead to some undesirable decisions down the line.

William Contreras: Contreras is one of the best catchers in MLB and is set to hit free agency after next season. He’ll be in line for a huge contract, and there’s a real chance the Brewers won’t be willing to pay him what he’s earned. Contreras is the World Series MVP, but he’ll be 30 by the 2028 season, and it wouldn’t be a huge shock to see Milwaukee balk at offering him a long-term extension despite his significant role in their success.

Trevor Megill: Megill has been stalwart in the closer role for the Brewers over the last three seasons. He’s entering the final year of arbitration in 2027, after which he’ll be a free agent. This is the exact prototype of player Milwaukee has historically looked to flip for a haul of prospects, and with Abner Uribe and Aaron Ashby providing elite production in high-leverage situations, the Brewers will feel confident in their in-house replacements to take over closing duties.

Andrew Vaughn: Vaughn is expected to receive around $8 million via arbitration, which could lead to the Brewers exploring trade options. He’s excellent against left-handed pitching, and there should be a handful of teams looking to add a bat of his caliber to their roster. Vaughn could step up into a bigger role with Bauers likely departing in free agency, but if a team presents an intriguing offer to Milwaukee, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Brewers are willing to let him leave.