4 Brewers Players Most Likely to Be Gone After 2026 World Series

The 2026 Major League Baseball season is officially over and the Milwaukee Brewers reign supreme. On Wednesday night, the Brewers took down the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of the 2026 World Series to win the franchise's first championship.

It was a long time coming, but Milwaukee finally has gotten over the hump. The Brewers have time to celebrate — and there will be plenty of that. But, now, the offseason is here for all 30 teams in baseball and things are going to move quickly. Option decisions have to be made within five days of the World Series coming to an end. So, they have to be made by Monday, Nov. 2. Soon after, free agency will begin and deals will come quickly ahead of the likely December lockout. For the Brewers, they are fortunate because they get to celebrate right now. But that won't stop them from being impacted by the various moves around the league this winter.

Here are four players who could have just played their final game in Milawukee.

Dustin May — Starting Pitcher

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) walks back to the dugout after being relieved during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

May was one of the Brewers' big offseason trade deadline additions. While his numbers may not have been great with the organization, he gave them another depth arm that Milwaukee desperately needed. He's someone the Brewers will have to make a decision on right away. May has a $20 million mutual option that is sure to be declined. He had a 4.70 ERA in 31 starts in 2026 with Milwaukee and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Antonio Senzatela — Relief Pitcher

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning in game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Senzatela was another intriguing deadline addition. Before the trade, he had a 3.61 ERA in 34 appearances with the Colorado Rockies. With the Brewers, he had a 5.14 ERA in 23 regular season appearances. He has a $14 million club option for the 2027 season and it surely won't be picked up.

Jake Bauers — First Base/Outfield

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) looks on before game five of the 2026 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bauers just put together the best season of his career at a perfect time. Bauers hit 26 home runs and drove in 86 runs in 144 regular season games. The 2026 National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player is going to be a free agent and deserves to get paid. If the price tag gets too high, it would be a surprise if it were with Milwaukee.

Trevor Megill — Closer

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Megill put together a moment that will be remembered forever in Milwaukee as he recorded the final out of the 2026 World Series. But he has just one season left under team control. If the Brewers are going to trade someone away. Unfortunately, Megill seems like a guy to watch.