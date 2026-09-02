Brewers Cut Veteran Pitcher With 6 Years of MLB Experience

The Milwaukee Brewers designated a veteran hurler for assignment on Wednesday afternoon.

Joel Kuhnel pitched in 10 games for the Brewers in the majors this season, but hasn't appeared in a game since July 2. The righty has had a roller coaster of a season so far, but when he has been in the Brewers' system, most of his time has been spent with Triple-A Nashville.

On Wednesday, the Brewers opted to designate him for assignment, though, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"The Brewers activated righty reliever Joel Kuhnel from the IL and designated him for assignment," McCalvy wrote.

The Brewers activated righty reliever Joel Kuhnel from the IL and designated him for assignment. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) September 2, 2026

Kuhnel is a six-year big league veteran who has spent time in the majors as a member of the Cincinnati Reds, Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays, Athletics and the Brewers.

The Brewers Made A Change

Jun 24, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Joel Kuhnel (59) prepares to throw against the Cincinnati Reds in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee acquired Kuhnel back in June in a trade with the Athletics. At the time, Milwaukee acquired Kuhnel for cash from the Athletics and moved Quinn Priester to the 60-day Injured List. Priester's move to the 60-day Injured List opened the 40-man roster spot that got Kuhnel on the roster.

With the Athletics, he logged a 4.21 ERA in 25 total appearances to go along with a 14-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 25 2/3 innings pitched. He didn't have the same success in a Brewers uniform. Kuhnel pitched in 10 games for the Brewers and had a 6.52 ERA and an 8-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 9 /2 innings pitched. He was very good with Triple-A Nashville, though. Kuhnel had a 1.64 ERA in 11 innings pitched. While this is the case, the Brewers have one of the best bullpens in baseball and there simply isn't much room at this point.

So, designating him for assignment opens up a 40-man roster spot that can be used on someone else. If he goes unclaimed, the Brewers could always try to outright him down to Triple-A, although he has enough service time to decide whether or not he wants to accept an assignment. If he didn't want to be outrighted to Triple-A, he could refused an assignment and go to free agency.

Again, Kuhnel was good in Triple-A for Milwaukee. He would've been a solid guy to keep around in the organization. But there are enough arms that freeing up a 40-man roster spot is valuable in itself, instead. There are just a few weeks left in the season. We're going to see changes to the end of the roster in preparation for the playoffs. This is yet another example.