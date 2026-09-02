Pat Murphy Just Gave Brewers Fans Reason to Be Fired Up

Do you believe, Milwaukee Brewers fans?

Tuesday night's contest against the Chicago Cubs could've gotten bad. The Brewers were staring at a 3-0 deficit to start. But the Brewers battled back. Milwaukee got a run in the fifth inning and then followed with four in the sixth, two in the seventh and two more in the eighth to come out on top, 9-4. With the win at Wrigley Field, the Brewers improved to 86-53 on the season and extended their lead in the National League Central to eight games.

A good place to be, to say the least. Plus, Milwaukee has the best record in baseball in general and a 3 1/2-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers for the No. 1 seed in the National League.

This Brewers Team Can Win It All

Aug 27, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) during the game against New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They're committed," Murphy said asked about Milwaukee's championship potential. "They're very committed. We might not be the most talented. We might not be the deepest. We might not be the most experienced. We have three players 22 and under. ... They're committed. When you're committed and do things like this and respond in a hostile environment ... I think that shows that this team can be special."

Brewers Manager Pat Murphy tells @45PedroMartinez about his team's championship potential 👀 pic.twitter.com/axAuS1V62S — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) September 2, 2026

If you're a fan of the Brewers, it's hard not to be fired up after those comments from Murphy. This is an elite team, to say the least.

The Brewers may not have the big-name talent that the Dodgers have, but that doesn't mean that this team isn't one of the most talented rosters in the game. Milwaukee has the fifth-best rotation ERA in baseball right now at 3.56. This is despite trading Freddy Peralta away before the season and losing Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester to the Injured List. Jacob Misiorowski is going to be the National League Cy Young Award winner, barring some sort of stunning collapse. Also, the Brewers have the third-best bullpen ERA in baseball at 3.35. This team can pitch with anyone.

The Brewers have hit the fewest homers in the league, and yet they have scored the third-most runs in the league this season at 695. Who saw that coming? This team doesn't just prevent runs, they score better than the vast majority of teams out there, including the Dodgers. The Brewers play the game the right way and it has resulted in yet another dominant regular season and very likely the club's fourth straight National League Central title.

This team is the Dodgers' biggest threat against a three-peat. Rolling out Misiorowski, Kyle Harrison and Logan Henderson will give Milwaukee a legit advantage.