The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers will play Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Game 4 will be played at Dodger Stadium and there has been a time change for the showdown. Initially, the game was scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. CT). That is no longer the case. The game will be played with the first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT). Milwaukee announced the news on X on Wednesday afternoon.

Adjust your schedules:



Tomorrow's Game 4 will now start at 7 PM CT pic.twitter.com/ktCGVTt9lu — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 14, 2026

The Brewers-Dodgers NLCS Game 4 Showdown Has Been Moved Up

Oct 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general overall view of Dodger Stadium prior to game three of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reason for the time change actually isn't because of either the Brewers or the Dodgers at all. Instead, it's because of a time change in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians.

Game 3 of the ALCS will be played at Progressive Field and the contest was moved up from 6 p.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET due to inclement weather expected in the area.

For the Brewers, this really doesn't change much. The time change moved the game up one hour and put it more in prime time. There are just four teams left and very few actual games left in the 2026 season. Baseball fans across the league will be treated to a great day of baseball. Thursday afternoon playoff action and then some time to drive home after work and get prepared to see the Brewers try to knock out Los Angeles. What else could you ask for? Plus, for Brewers fans, that means that contest will likely end earlier than it would have. A win-win.

If the Brewers win on Wednesday against the Dodgers behind Robert Gasser, the expectation is that Milwaukee will turn to Dustin May on the hill on Thursday looking to wrap up the series. Right now, the Brewers have a two-game lead over the Dodgers in the NLCS. If Milwaukee loses on Wednesday, then it will try to avoid the series being knotted up at two games apiece on Thursday. Either way, it's going to be a big night for Milwaukee and now the fanbase will get to catch the contest one hour sooner. So, if you're going to the game, or simply just planning to tune in, update your calendars.

The series has been fun so far. This is just a small change in an otherwise exciting series.