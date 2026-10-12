Brewers-Dodgers NLCS: William Contreras' Magical Run Continues With Game-Tying HR

The Milwaukee Brewers are certainly lucky to have All-Star backstop William Contreras in the middle of the order.

Contreras has been Milwaukee's hottest hitter throughout the 2026 postseason and delivered yet again on Monday in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series with a fifth-inning home run off Los Angeles Dodgers hurler Kris Bubic to knot the score at four.

William Contreras Is A Star

Oct 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) watches the ball after hitting a solo home run to center field against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kris Bubic (not pictured) during the fifth inning in game two of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contreras has been incredible throughout the playoffs so far for the Brewers. In the National League Division Series, Contreras slashed .375/.444/.750 with a 1.194 OPS, two home runs and two RBIs in four games. Contreras is one of the biggest reasons why the Brewers made it to the National League Championship Series in the first place.

In Game 1, Milwaukee's All-Star backstop didn't do much offensively. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a walk. He immediately looked more like he did in the NLDS to kick off Game 2. In the first inning, Contreras smacked a single to left field and drove in second baseman Brice Turang, who is starting to heat up at the plate at the right time. Then, followed it with a fifth-inning blast to tie the score at four.

As of writing, Game 2 is still ongoing, but it's no secret how good and impactful Contreras has been for the Brewers organization.

One thing that is shocking is that with the homer, Contreras actually tied his teammate, Jackson Chourio, for the most home runs in Brewers postseason history with five, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"William Contreras is tied with Jackson Chourio for the Brewers franchise postseason homer lead. They've both bopped 5," Hogg wrote.

The 2026 season was Contreras' fourth in a Brewers' uniform. He entered the day with a career .247 batting average, four home runs and seven total RBIs in 19 playoff games. That was before driving in two and clubbing yet another long ball on Monday. In the past, Contreras has had good runs for Milwaukee in the playoffs, but none have been as good as what he has been able to do in the 2026 postseason so far.

The Brewers took down the Padres in the NLDS, who were the hottest team in baseball heading into the series. Milwaukee took down the Dodgers in Game 1 on Sunday and took control of the series. In Game 2, Contreras had his fingerprints all over it. He's a star and in the playoffs, you need your big guys to step up. He's doing just that for Milwaukee.