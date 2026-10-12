Brewers Unexpected Playoff Weapon Developing in Front of Our Eyes

The Milwaukee Brewers have an unexpected playoff weapon on their hands.

On Sunday, the Brewers faced off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series and came out on top, 2-1. Jacob Misiorowski got the start and tossed 4 1/3 innings while allowing just one run. The bullpen stepped up afterward and tossed 4 2/3 shutout innings, starting with DL Hall.

Hall came in relief of Misiorowski in the fifth inning of Game 1 and finished off the inning with 2/3 of a shutout outing in just four pitches. He actually earned the win as well. Shockingly, Hall actually tied the Brewers franchise record for postseason wins with two. How wild is that, huh?

Hall, Misiorowski, Jhoulys Chacin and Mike Caldwell are all tied for the franchise record. Right now, we're witnessing the golden age of Brewers baseball. This record is going to be broken over and over — or at least should. At the end of the day, the Brewers went years and years without being a real playoff threat. Things are different now. Milwaukee has won four straight National League Central titles and took down the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS. The expectation is that the Brewers are going to dominate and make it into the postseason, not just sneak in.

The Brewers Have An Intriguing Playoff Weapon

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher DL Hall (37) delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For now, Hall is tied for the Brewers' franchise record. It's a fun stat and is something he can hold onto for now. But if the Brewers keep winning, there will be plenty more pitchers adding themselves to the list. Misiorowski put his name on the list last year and he will very likely pitch at least one more time in the NLCS. Hall will surely pitch again as well.

It's almost like how Aaron Ashby stacked up wins left and right early on in the 2026 season. He finished with 13 wins. It was a quirky run. Reliever wins are sporadic and not something to plan for. The fact that he's tied for the franchise record is surprising, but interesting.

More importantly, Hall actually has a 0.00 ERA in the playoffs in his young career so far. He has pitched in five playoff games, including three this season. That's a better indicator of his importance to the club. The win record is fun, but regardless, he's developing into a playoff record right in front of our eyes.