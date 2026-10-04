The Good, the Bad, The Ugly From Brewers Game 1 Win vs. Padres

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the driver's seat in the National League Division Series and are two wins away from advancing after taking down the San Diego Padres on Saturday night, 3-2.

The game itself came with some fireworks. Milwaukee has been known for its lack of power throughout the 2026 season, and yet it came out on top behind two home runs from Jackson Chourio and William Contreras. Jacob Misiorowski was the most dominant pitcher in baseball in 2026, but he only went four innings in the win and allowed two runs. For the first time in a long time, Misiorowski looked human on the hill and the Padres tagged him for two.

All in all, Milwaukee was able to come out on top and will look to take a commanding two-game lead on Sunday afternoon with the first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

Before hand, let's break down the good, the bad and the ugly from Game 1.

The Good

Jackson Chourio/William Contreras

Sep 27, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio (11) and center fielder Garrett Mitchell (5) stand at attention during the seventh inning stretch against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers scored three runs against the Padres on Saturday night and Chourio and Contreras drove them all in. Milwaukee's offense wasn't high-powered in the win, but it did what it needed to do to come out on top. If the Brewers are going to go on a run this fall, they are going to need more of this from Chourio and Contreras. These two, plus Brice Turang, Jake Bauers and Christian Yelich are the guys most likely to give this lineup a boost.

The Bullpen

Oct 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher DL Hall (37) is taken out of the game during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres in game one of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bullpen was nails for the Brewers in Game 1. They picked up Misiorowski and tossed five shutout innings. DL Hall got the win after tossing a shutout inning. Then, Trevor Megill got the save with 1 1/3 shutout innings. The bullpen was nearly perfect.

The Bad

Brice Turang/Cooper Pratt/Luis Lara/Joey Ortiz

San Diego Padres left fielder Dustin Harris (29) is tagged out by Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) while trying to steal second base during the fifth inning of their National League Division Series game Saturday, October 3, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was a good game for the Brewers overall. They did enough to come out on top and take Game 1. Turang, Pratt, Lara and Ortiz pop up on this list simply because they all went hitless. These four combined to go 0-for-14 in the win. The Brewers will be just fine, but they need more from these guys offensively.

The Ugly

Adrian Morejon

Oct 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bad for the Padres, good for the Brewers. Morejon tossed two innings against the Brewers and falls into "the ugly" category here simply because he allowed Milwaukee's third run of the game, which locked up Game 1 for the Brewers.