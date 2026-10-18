What Tarik Skubal Said (and Didn't Say) About His Future After Dodgers' NLCS Loss

The Los Angeles Dodgers didn't anticipate their offseason would begin in mid-October, but here they are.

The Dodgers' season ended on Thursday night as the Milwaukee Brewers swept the back-to-back champions in the National League Championship Series.

It was a disappointing, underwhelming performance by a Dodgers team with all the tools to become the first three-peat champions since the 2000 New York Yankees.

Instead of entering the offseason as three-time defending champions with a few roster questions, the Dodgers now face a much bigger challenge. They'll need to make several moves this offseason to get back to the mountaintop in 2027.

One of the biggest questions they'll face is whether they will retain left-handed ace Tarik Skubal.

The Dodgers acquired Skubal before this year's trade deadline in hopes he could lift them to a three-peat. Instead, their season ended abruptly, and now it's a mystery what he'll do next.

After the loss to the Brewers, Skubal didn't give any indication as to what he plans to do this winter.

“I’m not going to comment on my future really at all,” Skubal said in the clubhouse after the Game 4 loss. “Today sucks, you know, and that’s kind of where my head’s at.”

Skubal did go on to praise the Dodgers organization, one he grew to love over his three-month stay.

“I mean, incredible organization, incredible teammates, incredible fanbase,” Skubal said. “Honored to wear the LA across your chest and on the hat. Doesn’t make this feel any better. It sucks, but I think everybody in here gave it everything they had, and sometimes that’s just baseball."

“The group of guys, the clubhouse, the culture they have here, is real,” he added. “I was honored to be a part of it.”

Will Tarik Skubal Return to the Dodgers in Free Agency?

Skubal's last start of the season with the Dodgers was not his sharpest. He started Game 1 of the NLCS for Los Angeles and went five innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs with seven strikeouts on 81 pitches.

Skubal recorded the loss in what could possibly be his last appearance with the Dodgers.

Whether or not this is the end of Skubal's time in Los Angeles, he was grateful for the last few months.

“It was great,” Skubal said. “The guys in this clubhouse are great. The veterans who are here, great. The young guys are great. It’s a group that works their [expletive] off and goes out and competes with the best of them."

“Extremely grateful for all the guys in this clubhouse and how they welcomed me and supported me,” he added. “Always had my back from day one. So extremely thankful.”

Skubal is expected to sign a contract upwards of $400 million this offseason. Whether or not the Dodgers decide to offer him that kind of money remains to be seen.

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