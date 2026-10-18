World Series Rankings: Who Should the Brewers Want to Face?

With the 2026 season winding down, there are just two possible World Series matchups left.

On the National League side, we know who will be playing in the World Series: the Milwaukee Brewers. In the American League, there are two teams left: the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Brewers dominated the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers en route to the World Series. Arguably, the Brewers should be considered the favorites over either the Guardians or the Rays. But who should Milwaukee prefer to face? Let's break it down.

No. 2: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Oct 17, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays infielder Junior Caminero (13) celebrates at second base after hitting an RBI double against the Cleveland Guardians during the sixth inning in game four of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays and Guardians entered the day on Sunday with the American League Championship Series tied at two games apiece. While this is the case, arguably, the Rays are the team Milwaukee should be hoping to avoid in the World Series. Tampa Bay seemingly is the American League version of the Brewers. This is a team that plays the game the right way. They pitch well, get guys on base, move them along and score runs in a wide variety of ways. The Rays don't just utilize the long ball to get things done. This is a team that bunts, hits the ball the other way and finds a way to get guys in.

Former Brewers fan favorite Freddy Peralta has been leading the charge for the Rays in the rotation since the trade deadline. Milwaukee fans know what Peralta can do after he developed into a star as a member of the organization. Plus, the Rays have two-time All-Star Junior Caminero, who hit 42 homers in the regular season. The Rays led the American League with 98 wins. In the World Series, they would be a much more difficult matchup.

No. 1: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cleveland Guardians

Oct 13, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Parker Messick (77) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in game two of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland has stepped up in the playoffs, but this is a team that has more holes than the Rays. Cleveland won 85 games in the regular season, 13 fewer than the Rays did. The Guardians pitch well, but the offense isn't quite as good overall as the Rays' as well.

There was a point in the American League Division Series in which the Guardians seemed like they were going to be knocked out by the Chicago White Sox. Of the two, Cleveland would give Milwaukee an easier path on paper to the club's first World Series win in franchise history.