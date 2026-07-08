Brewers Phenom Luis Lara Looked Like the Real Deal in MLB Debut

The Luis Lara era began for the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday and it didn't take long to see flashes of why the club handed him a long-term extension before making his big league debut.

On Tuesday morning, it was shared that Lara would be coming up to the big league club for the first time in his professional career. Talk about a meteoric rise, huh? In 2025, Lara didn't play above Double-A. This year, he tore the cover off the ball at Triple-A at 21 years old and not only earned himself a promotion to the majors, but also showed the organization that he could be a long-term, foundational piece. Hence the extension.

Lara has been known as one of the best defensive outfield prospects in the league and his bat caught up this season. He was slashing .321/.432/.470 with nine homers, 42 RBIs, 24 stolen bases, and 10 doubles in 78 games before his promotion. His first big league game was in the second contest of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

A Solid Start For Luis Lara

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Luis Lara poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lara looked like he fit in right away. He went 1-for-4 with a walk, two RBIs, and a run scored in his MLB debut.

Luis Lara's first career hit brings in his first two RBI! pic.twitter.com/SYsaK6bdCF — MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2026

One thing that makes Lara stand out is his blistering speed. It was on display after he got on base. Brice Turang found a gap and drove Lara in from first base.

Brice finds the gap & Lara glides home pic.twitter.com/B2gmlHtuQ1 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 8, 2026

I mean seriously.



I count about 10 seconds from 1st to home for Luis Lara.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/TQaa29zn9P — Carter Lowe (@cjlowecfb) July 8, 2026

It was just one game, but the speed will play. It's part of the reason why he's such a good defensive outfielder. If he can consistently get on base, he's going to wreak havoc, to say the least.

Another positive from the day was Brewers manager Pat Murphy's take on Lara's debut.

"He looked great man. His at-bats were fantastic, all of them, except the one off the [position player]," Murphy said, as transcribed by Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920. "Other than that, he had great AB's. Sure didn't take much time getting used to it. Really happy for him."

The Brewers have a potential star on their hands. This is a club that knows how to develop talent and they don't hand out early extensions all the time. Lara is someone who can be in this outfield for a long time next to Jackson Chourio. Both have long-term extensions. This is just the beginning, but it was a positive start for the young speedster.