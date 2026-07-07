Luis Lara Arrives: How Brewers Phenom Could Fit Into 2026 Plans

The Luis Lara era is finally set to begin for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 21-year-old has been dynamite down in Triple-A this season to the point that he already has inked a seven-year long-term contract extension with the organization with multiple club options. That was before even making his big league debut, like Cooper Pratt who also got an extension before debuting earlier in the campaign. Jackson Chourio is another member of the organization who landed an extension before making the jump to the big leagues.

Unsurprisingly, Lara has been a hot topic around the organization for a while now at this point. On Tuesday, he finally got the call to the majors. The Brewers announced the news while announcing that Blake Perkins has been optioned to Triple-A.

One of the best outfield prospects in the game is OFFICIALLY a BIG LEAGUER #ThisIsMyCrew x @TMobile pic.twitter.com/oKzSjVR3M0 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 7, 2026

Luis Lara Is Going To Be Fun To Watch

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Luis Lara plays catch during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Lara now coming up to the big leagues, how does he fit on Milwaukee's roster? Let's take a look.

Even with Perkins going down to Triple-A, the Brewers are loaded with outfielders on the big league roster, including Lara, Garrett Mitchell, Jackson Chourio, and Sal Frelick. Plus, Jake Bauers has gotten some time out in the outfield this season. Plus, of course, there's Christian Yelich, although he's pretty much just a designated hitter at this point in his career.

It's certainly going to be interesting to see how Milwaukee splits up at-bats. Perkins wasn't getting much time and was struggling offensively before his demotion down to Triple-A. With Lara coming up, it would be surprising if he were coming up to sit on the bench. It's also important to note that Mitchell, Chourio, Frelick and Bauers are all playing well right now. So, what do you do?

Arguably, the best path forward would be shifting Frelick back to a super utility role and specifically giving him time at third base. With David Hamilton tweaking his hamstring, now would be a very good time to move Frelick to the hot corner. Then, you could put together some sort of rotation with Lara, Mitchell and Chourio out in the outfield and Bauers mixing in. Then, you're able to give all of them pretty consistent playing time.

Before Lara's promotion, he played in 78 games down in Triple-A and slashed .321/.432/.470 with a .902 OPS, nine homers, 42 RBIs, 24 stolen bases, and 10 doubles while also being regarded among the best overall defensive outfielders down in the minors. He's certainly not the player you want to have on the bench. If the Brewers shift Frelick to the hot corner, it would just make it easier in general for all of the outfielders to get time.