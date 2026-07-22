Brewers' Sal Frelick Seeking Second Opinion on Shoulder Issue

The Milwaukee Brewers have been bitten by the injury bug over and over again this season. Recently, most of the headlines around the club involving injuries have had to do with pitchers because of the fact that Kyle Harrison, Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester are all on the Injured List at the same time. Plus, the bullpen is thin due to injuries.

But the Brewers are dealing with an injury to a key position player at this point right now as well in Sal Frelick. The 26-year-old was forced to leave the club's contest against the Miami Marlins on July 17 due to a shoulder injury and landed on the Injured List in the aftermath. Brewers manager Pat Murphy didn't sound enthusiastic when talking about the injury at the time and said that he didn't think Frelick would be able to go "anytime soon."

On Tuesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on X that Frelick is currently seeking a second opinion on his shoulder, although the outfielder did note that the first one didn't show anything "major" for new news.

The Brewers Are Waiting For More Information

Jul 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Sal Frelick is seeking a second opinion on his shoulder," Rosiak wrote on X.

"The first opinion was not anything major in terms of new news," Frelick said. "We knew he had some stuff in the labrum, some rotator cuff irritation."

Murphy followed up and called the imaging "nothing earth shattering."

The outfield is an area in which the Brewers can weather the storm right now with Frelick out. Jackson Chourio, Garrett Mitchell and Luis Lara will be the club's everyday outfielders, but the club surely will want Frelick back on the field as quickly as he can be. This is a guy who won a Gold Glove back in 2024 and has been starting to find it offensively, after starting the season off very slowly. Plus, he's a good clubhouse guy.

At this point, there won't be more information on a potential timeline until the second opinion comes back.

The Brewers' four-game winning streak was snapped on Tuesday against the New York Mets, but this is a club that somehow still has the second-best record in baseball at 63-38. The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Brewers have swapped the top spot, but right now Los Angeles has a half-game lead. The Brewers had the lead on Tuesday before the game. Somehow, Milwaukee has continued to find a way to weather the storm as injuries have popped up and they need to do it again now.

Right now, Frelick is in a waiting period until this second opinion comes back. Hopefully, it's not too long of an absence for him.