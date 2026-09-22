Brewers Fans Should Be Optimistic About Future for This Reason

The Milwaukee Brewers have set a franchise record with 98 regular season wins, have the best record in Major League Baseball and have already won their fourth consecutive National League Central title. But the work is far from over. The postseason will begin next week, and the Brewers are looking to secure home field advantage through the World Series.

But even if 2026 doesn't work out for the Brew Crew, there are still a lot of reasons to be excited about the future. Levi Weaver of The Athletic shared one reason for Brewers fans to be optimistic about 2027 and beyond.

"It’s gotta be this: the team is not set to lose any major players to free agency," Weaver wrote. "Check out this list. The biggest name is Brandon Woodruff, who was limited by injuries to just nine starts this year. William Contreras has a team option, but the rest are role players."

"They’re not only set up to be just as good next year, but they could be even better, with the possible arrivals of prospects Jesús Made, Andrew Fischer, Jeferson Quero and others."

Brewers have bright future after 2026

Sep 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if things go south in the playoffs this year, the Brewers are set up to have a lot of success long-term. They have an elite starting rotation led by Jacob Misiorowski. They also have a core of position players featuring Brice Turang, Jackson Chourio, William Contreras, Christian Yelich, Luis Lara, Cooper Pratt and more. This is a solid young team that has a bright future.

The reason the Brewers are able to stay competitive despite trading players on expiring contracts away is that their front office is able to identify the best possible pieces to get in return that can help them right away.

And often times, those pieces do just that, and the Brewers are able to remain one of the best teams in all of baseball because of the way they identify talent. They also draft and develop well and don't always have to spend a lot of money to build a solid team.

Spending money might help, but the Brewers are a forward-thinking organization, and they also have their core locked up for the next several years, which should be a big advantage as they continue to try to build a sustainable, long-term contender and compete for World Series titles year in and year out.