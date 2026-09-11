Brewers Fireballer’s Future in Milwaukee Is Suddenly in Doubt

When the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline rolled around, the Milwaukee Brewers made it a point to go out and add elite talent to an already very good bullpen.

When the postseason gets here, the bullpen is even more important than it is during the regular season. You tend to see starters have shorter leashes and if any bit of trouble pops up, you see teams start to turn to the bullpen. That's why you need as many elite arms as a possible. Even the teams — like the Brewers — who have had one of the best bullpens in baseball all year to this point — try to add more firepower.

The Brewers did so by acquiring Antonio Senzatela from the Colorado Rockies and JoJo Romero from the St. Louis Cardinals. They both should help this team down the stretch, but there's no guarantee either will beyond the 2026 campaign. Romero is scheduled to head to free agency after the 2026 season comes to a close. Senzatela has a club option for the 2027 season, but that doesn't guarantee that he'll be back.

Antonio Senzatela's Future In Milwaukee Is Up In The air

Aug 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has a $14 million club option for the 2027 campaign. The Brewers have to decide whether to pick that up, or not. Unsurprisingly, ESPN's Jeff Passan listed Senzatela's option as one of the options around the league that are unlikely to be exercised this winter.

That shouldn't surprise anyone. Christian Yelich and Brandon Woodruff are the two highest-paid players on the Brewers right now. After these two, there isn't a player on the roster making more than $12 million. To pay a price higher than that to a reliever, just isn't going to happen in Milwaukee. Plus, he has a 4.12 ERA overall this season in 50 appearances. With Milwaukee, Senzatela has logged a 5.87 ERA in 16 appearances.

That's not the type of number that is going to get a $14 million club option picked up by a small-market club. Hopefully, he's able to get the Brewers over the hump down the stretch. The Brewers targeted him for a reason. He was one of the better righties available this summer and had a 3.61 ERA in 34 appearances before the trade.

The Brewers made a solid move to go get him, now they just have to get him right. But don't be shocked if he's gone once the season comes to an end.