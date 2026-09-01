Brewers' Jackson Chourio Joins Ted Williams, Mickey Mantle In Elite Club

The Milwaukee Brewers' roster is absolutely stacked with talented young players.

The Brewers boast the best record in baseball, an honor they held last season as well, and much of their success stems from young players they've developed into stars. Milwaukee has historically been conservative in handing out major contracts and has instead focused on player development, which has gone well, as the team is considered one of the best at developing young talent.

Jacob Misiorowski headlines Milwaukee's roster, and the dynamic fireballer is considered the frontrunner for the National League Cy Young Award. Misiorowski is not the only young star on the Brewers' roster. Jackson Chourio has performed well this season and just joined an elite club after hitting an impressive milestone.

Chourio joined Ryan Braun to become the second player in franchise history to hit 20+ home runs in each of his first three seasons with Milwaukee. What's even more impressive is that the young outfielder is racking up the accomplishment at 22. Chourio is just the 17th player to reach this feat before turning 23, joining legends including Ted Williams and Mickey Mantle.

Chourio has been an impressive slugger despite his age

Aug 27, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio (11) hits a two run home run in the second inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I feel very prideful and very happy to be a part of that group and be mentioned with those same names," Chourio said through an interpreter in a post shared on X on Saturday by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. "All those names are just great examples for me to follow moving forward. The dream is to win. That's the hope this year -- to continue winning and to win it all."

Jackson Chourio on another 20-homer season, and, thanks the to one-of-a-kind @stevemegargee — the bowl giveaway. pic.twitter.com/2THb374m9G — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 30, 2026

Chourio has been one of the most important pieces of Milwaukee's offense and is only the second player on the roster to reach 20 home runs this season, joining Jake Bauers. The 22-year-old outfielder is slashing .281/.343/.476 this year, and with just under 25 games remaining, it would not be surprising to see him blow past his career-high of 21 home runs, especially since he's been hot recently, mashing three home runs in the past four games.

Milwaukee made the smart decision to lock down Chourio for the future in 2023, before he even reached the big leagues, signing him to an eight-year, $82 million contract that has paid off extremely well. It's impressive to see the young outfielder already being compared to some of the greatest players to ever step on the field, and at just 22, Chourio has plenty of time to grow and improve further.

With the postseason approaching quickly, the Brewers will need Chourio to play at a high level if they want any chance of reaching the World Series for the first time since 1982.