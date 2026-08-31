Cooper Pratt Looks Like Another Major Win for Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers certainly look smart for locking up Cooper Pratt on a long-term deal early on this season.

Milwaukee gave Pratt an eight-year, $50.75 million deal with two club options back in March. At the time, Pratt had just three games under his belt on the season in Triple-A and was batting .267. Now, of course, that was a small sample size. At the time, he was 4-for-15 with Triple-A Nashville. But this came right after Spring Training in which he looked great for the Brewers. Pratt played in 18 games for the club in Spring Training and slashed .294/.405/.294 with four RBIs, six walks, two stolen bases and 10 runs scored.

After Pratt got his extension, fans wondered when he would ultimately get the call to the majors. The Brewers didn't rush him, to say the least. Pratt didn't make his big league debut until June 16. This was the right call because there was a stretch where Pratt actually struggled offensively after getting his deal. From April 5 through May 7, he batted .191 in 25 games. Then, he got hot and eventually earned his promotion.

Cooper Pratt Is Red-Hot

Aug 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt (12) during pregame against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since landing in the majors, Pratt has been awesome for the Brewers. Overall, he has played in 52 games in the majors so far and he is slashing .265/.335/.348 with a .684 OPS, two home runs, 20 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, five doubles, one triple and 24 runs scored. Pratt doesn't strike out. He has just 36 strikeouts in his 52 games and is at 1.3 wins above replacement. Plus, he's been elite defensively. Pratt is in the 83rd percentile in outs above average with three.

Pratt was benched on Aug. 25 for a baserunning mishap, but he has been getting hot at the plate for Milwaukee at the right time. Over his last six games, he's slashing .333/.313/.333 with a .646 OPS, three RBIs, two stolen bases, four runs scored and just one strikeout.

Pratt didn't begin the season in the majors. But that doesn't matter any longer. He's an integral piece for this club and he's going to be for a long time to come. The Brewers have the best record in baseball right now at 85-52 and have a legit chance of making a deep run this season. Pratt is going to play a big role in this at one of the game's most difficult positions.