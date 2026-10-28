Brewers' Jackson Chourio Just Did Something Only Babe Ruth Has Done

We're witnessing one of the best World Series performances in Major League Baseball history by young Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio.

Any time you can put your name next to legendary slugger Babe Ruth, that means that you're doing something right. And that's exactly what Chourio did on Tuesday night as he tied the Hall of Famer for the most hits through four games in a World Series with 10.

JACKSON CHOURIO TIES A 98-YEAR-OLD RECORD 😳



Chourio's 10th hit this #WorldSeries ties Babe Ruth (1928) for most through the first four games of a Fall Classic! pic.twitter.com/v5FDPeR35H — MLB (@MLB) October 28, 2026

To put it into perspective, Ruth set the record back in 1928, 98 years ago. This isn't a record for someone of a certain age to reach this milestone, but simply in general. And that's absurd. The record for the most hits in a single World Series is currently 13, which is held by Marty Barrett, Lou Brock and Bobby Richardson. A big game on Wednesday night in Game 5 could put Chourio in that same category. He has multiple hits in each game so far, including a four-hit explosion in Game 3's blowout of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Jackson Chourio Is A Superstar

Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio (11) runs to second base after hitting a double during the twelfth inning during Game 4 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Oct 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We're truly witnessing something special from Chourio. Overall, he has gone 10-for-20 (.500) with two RBIs, two doubles, three stolen bases and four runs scored in four games. Let's also not forget that he's just 22 years old. Milwaukee is just one win away from winning the franchise's first World Series and Chourios is one of the biggest reasons why.

He took a massive leap forward throughout the 2026 regular season and it has continued into the postseason. In the regular season, Chourio slashed .291/.351/.487 with an .837 OPS, 25 home runs, 75 RBIs, 23 stolen bases, 27 doubles and 96 runs scored in 127 games played. He set a new career high with 4.9 wins above replacement, despite missing the first few weeks of the campaign due to injury.

What should get Brewers fans fired up is the fact that he isn't going anywhere anytime soon as well. He's under contract through the 2031 season and then has affordable club options in 2032 and 2033. It would be a shock if he wasn't with the team at least through the 2033 season. That's seven more seasons before Milwaukee should even have to think about whether he'll be in town, or not. He already has developed into a star in Milwaukee and already is becoming a franchise postseason hero. What's next? The sky is the limit.