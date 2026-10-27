6 Winners, 2 Losers From Brewers' 10-1 Game 3 Rout of Rays

The Milwaukee Brewers' dominant run in the 2026 postseason continued on Monday night as Milwaukee steamrolled the Tampa Bay Rays, 10-1.

Milwaukee now has a commanding three-game series lead, which no team in Major League Baseball history has ever lost in the World Series. The 2004 Boston Red Sox came back against the New York Yankees after going down by three games, but that was in the American League Championship Series. No team has ever blown a lead like this in the World Series. The series isn't over just yet, but it's close. Milwaukee is one win from history.

Monday night was one of the very best days in the history of the Brewers organization. If the Brewers can earn one more win, it will top it. With that being said, here are the biggest winners and losers from Game 3.

Winners

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning during Game 3 of the World Series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Oct 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brandon Woodruff

The list has to start here with Woodruff. Back in July, the expectation was that Woodruff needed shoulder surgery that would've ended his 2026 season, and very likely the 2027 season as well. A few months later, Woodruff pitched in the World Series for the first time in his career. In this situation, the stats don't matter. Woodruff's return has been shocking — and amazing.

Jackson Chourio

If the Brewers end up winning the World Series, Chourio will be the Most Valuable Player. He arguably locked it up on Monday. Chourio went 4-for-5 with an RBI, a strikeout and a stolen base. Chourio has multiple hits in each game of the World Series so far. Chourio is slashing .571/.571/.643 with a 1.214 OPS, two RBIs, three stolen bases, one double and four runs scored in three games.

Robert Gasser

Robert "Bobby Diesel" Gasser took the hill in the most important game of the season so far for Milwaukee and delivered six one-hit innings and struck out three. This series would feel a whole lot different if Milwaukee had just a one-game series lead heading into Game 4. Instead, the Brewers are knocking on the door to history.

The Bobby Diesel K Strut. pic.twitter.com/mKTZMOBpIP — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 15, 2026

Christian Yelich

Yelich went 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in Milwaukee's first run of the night. Plus, his hustle play in the fifth inning getting to second base was the trigger that brought on the eight-run onslaught Milwaukee did to Tampa Bay.

8 runs scored because of Christian Yelich's baserunning to 2nd base. If his route to 2nd is 2.4 inches longer, this 10-0 game is still 2-0 and going into the next inning.



Game of inches. Don't give away inches. https://t.co/cRadis6Sr8 pic.twitter.com/upR8Fl2JnW — Greg Golson (@GoGoGolson) October 27, 2026

William Contreras/Brice Turang

The entire Brewers lineup should be in this spot. But it is Contreras and Turang here right now. Both racked up three base hits in the win and combined to drive in three runs.

Losers

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays infielder Junior Caminero (13) runs on the field during player introductions before game three of the 2026 World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Entire Rays' Lineup (Outside Of Yandy Diaz)

Tampa Bay racked up just three total base hits on the night and two of them were from Diaz. Plus, Diaz drove in the Rays' lone run. The rest of the lineup didn't live up to the potential.

Freddy Peralta

Peralta had been one of the hottest pitchers in baseball for months entering the Game 3 showdown. The righty struggled, though, and allowed five runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched.