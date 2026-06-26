Jacob Misiorowski vs. Cubs: How Brewers Ace Rules the Rivalry So Far

The Milwaukee Brewers will begin a three-game series against one of their biggest rivals on Friday night at American Family Field.

Milwaukee will kick off a three-game set against the Chicago Cubs and will turn to its ace for the first matchup of the National League Central clash. Jacob Misiorowski will be on the bump on Friday night riding one of the most impressive stretches pitching you're ever going to see in a Brewers uniform.

Since May 1, Misiorowski has made nine starts and has a minuscule 0.45 ERA over that stretch. That is not a typo. Misiorowski has allowed just three earned runs across his last 60 1/3 innings of work. He has an 87-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio over his last nine starts and allowed just 24 base hits over that stretch. That's an average of 2.67 base hits allowed over his last nine starts. How ridiculous is that?

He'll look to keep his hot streak going on Friday night against a Cubs team he has already had success against this season. Misiorowski started against the Cubs on May 19, which is in the middle of his red-hot nine-start streak, and pitched six shutout innings and allowed just three base hits in the contest while striking out eight batters.

The Brewers Ace Will Go For His 9th Win Of The Season On Friday

Jun 19, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

That start was Misiorowski's third of his young career against the Cubs. Last season, he faced off against them twice after his promotion to the big leagues. His first start against Chicago came on July 28, 2025. That day, he pitched four innings, allowed two runs and struck out seven. His next start against the Cubs came on Aug. 20, 2025. That day, he allowed three earned runs in four innings and struck out 10 batters.

Overall, he has made three starts against the Cubs in his career and has a 3.21 ERA in 14 innings pitched. On top of this, he has 25 total strikeouts to just five runs allowed and six walks. Milwaukee has won two of the three games against the Cubs when Misiorowski has been on the mound.

If Misiorowski can stay hot, Milwaukee should be just fine on Friday night against the Cubs, despite the fact that they're red-hot at the moment and have won four straight games. Right now, it seems like no one can touch Misiorowski.

Even if the Brewers can get through Misiorowski, it's going to be a tough series for Chicago. The Brewers have their three best pitchers slated to go with Misiorowski on Friday, Kyle Harrison on Saturday, and Brandon Woodruff on Sunday. It could be a fun weekend for Milwaukee.