Should the Milwaukee Brewers add another hurler before the likely lockout shuts down Major League Baseball in early December?

If the 2027 season were to begin today — which unfortunately it does not and at this point there's no way to know when it will — the Brewers' rotation would feature Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, Kyle Harrison, Robert Gasser and likely either Quinn Priester, Shane Drohan or Brandon Sproat, barring a veteran addition. Brandon Woodruff would be the most obvious target. But what if Milwaukee doesn't bring the franchise legend back to town? ESPN's David Schoenfield pitched an intriguing hurler that the Brewers absolutely should consider: Casey Mize.

"Player most likely to help the Brewers repeat: Casey Mize," Schoenfield wrote. " ... Of course, the Brewers aren't going to spend big money on a free agent, which is why Mize could be the perfect fit. He's not exactly a reclamation project because he had a 2.70 ERA in 16 starts with the Detroit Tigers, but he fell apart after he was traded to the Padres (7.46 ERA in 10 starts). If any team can figure out what went wrong, it will be the Brewers — and they could probably sign him on a relatively low-cost one-year deal."

The Brewers Should Consider Signing Casey Mize

Sep 8, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Casey Mize (32) delivers during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline approached and Milwaukee was on the hunt for more pitching, Mize was a hurler linked to the organization. Ultimately, it was Dustin May who the Brewers ended up landing.

Mize was a hot commodity ahead of the trade deadline because he had a 2.70 ERA across his first 16 starts of the season as a member of the Detroit Tigers. But he struggled down the stretch as a member of the San Diego Padres. This actually could help Milwaukee. When Mize was thriving with Detroit, he looked like a hurler who was about to cash in with a lucrative multi-year deal in free agency. Now, he has real question marks around him after struggling with San Diego.

Milwaukee hasn't struck yet in free agency. Mize would be a good player to start with. He's just 29 years old and is a former No. 1 overall draft pick. Injuries derailed the beginning of Maze's career, but he has been good overall over the last two seasons. In 2025, he had a 3.87 ERA in 28 starts across 149 innings pitched. In 2026, he tossed 131 1/3 innings. That would help Milwaukee and Mize would absolutely replace May and give the Brewers more upside.

The Brewers are the reigning champs and don't need to do anything crazy. If Milwaukee is going to add this offseason, though, this is the type of move that would make sense.