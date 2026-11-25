The Chicago Cubs are clearly trying to catch the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. So far this offseason, that has resulted in two different nine-figure deals getting over the finish line with the Cubs agreeing to terms on deals with lefty starter Trevor Rogers and Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato.

Chicago has been on a spending spree but don't worry, Brewers fans. Milwaukee certainly is still the top team in the National League Central on paper after winning the 2026 World Series. And while this is the case, the Cubs' deal to sign Rogers arguably actually makes the Brewers' rotation in general look better.

The Brewers Are In A Great Spot

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee's entire rotation is cost-controlled and cheap right now. If the 2027 season were to begin today, the likely rotation would be Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, Robert Gasser, Kyle Harrison and Quinn Priester. This is a group that is either all in pre-arbitration, or early arbitration. Right now, Spotrac has all five of these hurlers projected to make $1 million in 2027. That could change depending on how things shake out with the ongoing labor negotiations across the league. Regardless of the exact outcome, Milwaukee's starting rotation in general is going to combine to make just a few million dollars.

When it comes to the Cubs, Rogers has an annual value on his deal worth $24 million. That's nearly five times the Brewers' rotation in general for one hurler. Plus, that one hurler is coming off a season in which he logged a 4.03 ERA in 30 starts across 169 2/3 innings pitched for the Baltimore Orioles in 2026. Again, that's just one pitcher for the Cubs, and yet the price of their rotation already is significantly higher than Milwaukee's. Cubs reliever Phil Maton is going to make $6 million in 2027. That in itself is higher than the projected total for the Brewers' rotation.

Again, things could change throughout the offseason as the financials of the league are squared away. But the Brewers are in a better place on paper in general after winning the World Series. Plus, the roster is significantly cheaper than Milwaukee's top competition in the division, which arguably should open the door to additions.

Milwaukee knows how to build a winner without breaking the bank. The Brewers proved that in 2026 above all else. So, if you're a Brewers fan who has seen all of the moves popping up around the league, don't worry. Let's not forget that all of these moves have Milwaukee in mind. These clubs are trying to catch the Brewers.