Brewers' Logan Henderson Has Made 20 Starts and Has a Place in MLB History

If you're a Milwaukee Brewers fan, it's safe to say that you should be fired up about how good this club's rotation can be for years to come.

Righty flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski has been the best pitcher in baseball this season, hands down. The 24-year-old had a tough outing against the Chicago Cubs earlier in the week, but he still has a league-best 1.97 ERA and a 227-to-39 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 155 innings pitched. Misiorowski also has a 14-5 record in his 26 starts for Milwaukee this season. Just simply ridiculous. He made just 15 appearances in the majors last year in the regular season. This is his first full season in the majors and he should win the National League Cy Young Award.

Kyle Harrison has been a steal throughout the season, despite a bad outing against the Chicago Cubs as well this week. He has a 3.45 ERA in 22 total outings, along with a 130-to-29 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 107 innings pitched.

The Brewers Have A Star On Their Hands

Sep 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson (43) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Plus, Logan Henderson looks like a superstar in the making. That has been one of the brightest spots of the 2026 Major League Baseball season in general. Last year, he made five starts and looked great with a 1.78 ERA. This year, he has been dominant. Henderson has made 15 starts and has a 2.48 ERA in 83 1/3 innings pitched.

He has been truly historic for Milwaukee. On Thursday, he made his 20th start of his big league career so far and tossed seven innings against the Cubs and allowed just two runs. He kept an absurd run going in the process. He hasn't allowed more than three runs in a single start yet in his big league career. 20 starts, none over three runs. Absurd. The Brewers shared on X on Friday that he's the second player to reach this mark in big league history. Also, his 2.32 career ERA so far is the best by a pitcher in Brewers history, even better than Misiorowski.

Through 20 career starts, Logan Henderson is putting up historic numbers pic.twitter.com/Y39Jq7zSNg — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 4, 2026

Henderson was the talk of the trade deadline for Milwaukee when the club was connected to Tarik Skubal, formerly of the Detroit Tigers. The Brewers made him untouchable, though. That certainly looks like the right call.

Milwaukee has a three-headed monster on its hands at the top of the starting rotation. Plus, all three have years of team control left. This club is already a contender and this rotation isn't going anywhere. This should scare the National League Central, to say the least.