Brewers Look To Break 47-Year-Old Franchise Record In Series-Opener Vs. Pirates

Despite earning three straight NL Central crowns and five in the last eight years, the Milwaukee Brewers have still never won a World Series title and haven't even been to the Fall Classic since 1982.

Could this finally be the year for the Brew Crew?

Milwaukee entered Friday at 59-34, in first place in the division and trailing only the two-time defending-champion Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in baseball.

The Brewers will have three chances to make franchise history this weekend vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates, starting on Friday night.

"The #Brewers are looking for their 60th win of the season tonight in their 94th game. The franchise record for the fewest number of games needed to reach 60 wins is 99 in 1979 (60-39)," Brewers senior director of Media Relations Mike Vassallo posted on X.

Milwaukee ended that 1979 season at 95-66, with its win total standing tied as the most in team history until 2011, when the Brewers finished 96-66.

Brewers' Hitting, Pitching Led Team To Possible Historic First Half

Jul 7, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Joey Ortiz (3) celebrates with center fielder Luis Lara (18) after hitting a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Milwaukee ranks 28th in MLB with 86 home runs, the Brewers are also fourth in the league in runs scored with 476.

Milwaukee's offense has been led by All-Star snub Brice Turang, star outfielder Jackson Chourio and first baseman Jake Bauers.

The Brewers' pitching staff has been one of the strongest in the game thus far, entering Friday with a league-low 3.33 team ERA and ranking among the best in many other categories.

Jacob Misiorowski has proven that his 2025 rookie All-Star campaign was no fluke and is the current frontrunner for the 2026 NL Cy Young award. The Miz leads MLB in ERA (1.62), strikeouts (167) and WHIP (0.76).

Misiorowski hasn't been alone in his success in the starting rotation though, as offseason trade acquisition Kyle Harrison has been a terrific No. 2. Prior his two most recent subpar outings, the left-hander was a legitimate NL Cy Young candidate as well.

Harrison still has had a big first half, going 8-2 with a 3.01 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 101 strikeouts across 83 2/3 innings pitched covering 17 starts.

If Milwaukee falls short on Friday night vs. Pittsburgh, it'll still have two more shots at franchise history when left-hander Shane Drohan takes the bump on Saturday and Misiorowski starts on Sunday in a pre-All-Star game tuneup.