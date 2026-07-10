Where Brewers Stand With 1 Series to Go Before All-Star Break

The Milwaukee Brewers took care of business against the St. Louis Cardinals earlier in the week and now have one more series to go before a much-needed break with the All-Star Game approaching.

The Cardinals have been talked about as one of the biggest feel-good stories of the 2026 season so far. The Cardinals were expected to be towards the bottom of the standings, but have been much better than expected. But that didn't matter in a five-game series against Milwaukee. The Brewers took four out of five games from the Cardinals and will face the Pittsburgh Pirates three times before the All-Star break.

With that being said, where are the Brewers at right now? Spoiler alert, they are in an excellent position.

Brewers In The Standings

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers are comfortably at the top of the National League Central and it's hard to believe that anyone is going to catch them this season. Milwaukee has won three straight division titles and that should improve to four straight this season. Milwaukee is 59-34 on the season and has a seven-game lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals are in third place at 48-44, 10 1/2 games back. Overall, the Brewers have the second-best record in all of baseball, just behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. Milwaukee is 1 1/2 games behind Los Angeles.

Pirates Preview

Jul 7, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee is currently scheduled to send Brandon Sproat, Shane Drohan and Jacob Misiorowski to the hill against the Pirates. Misiorowski has been the best overall pitcher in baseball throughout the first half of the season. So far, he has made 18 starts and has a league-best 1.62 ERA to go along with a league-leading 167 strikeouts. He should be considered the runaway favorite to win the National League Cy Young Award and he'll face off against the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner in Paul Skenes. It should be a fun series, to say the least.

Brewers In The All-Star Game

Jul 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Pirates series wraps and the All-Star Game arrives, the Brewers will be represented by Misiorowski and catcher William Contreras. Second baseman Brice Turang is someone who should be in the action, but hasn't gotten the call. Kyle Harrison is another guy who made his case, but didn't get his shot. If Jackson Chourio didn't miss time to begin the season, he'd likely be in the mix. As of right now, barring late additions, Misiorowski and Contreras are the guys.