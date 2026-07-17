Brewers Lose 3-Year Veteran After Electing Free Agency

The Milwaukee Brewers lost a veteran depth piece on Thursday.

On July 12, the Brewers announced that they were designating veteran utility man Greg Jones for assignment.

The Brewers Lost A Depth Piece

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Greg Jones poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Thursday, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that Jones has cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A, but elected free agency instead.

"The Greg Jones era in Milwaukee is over for now. The utility man cleared waivers, was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville and elected free agency," McCalvy wrote.

Jones has played in just 12 games as a member of the Brewers in the big leagues. The 28-year-old slashed .087/.087/.087 with one RBI in 12 games played. Overall, Jones has played in 21 games in his professional career to this point in the big leagues over the last three seasons. He played in six games with the Colorado Rockies in 2024, three games with the Chicago White Sox in 2025, and 12 games with the Brewers in 2026.

Before electing free agency, Jones played in 40 games with Triple-A Nashville and slashed .289/.423/.380 with one homer, 14 RBIs and 21 stolen bases,

With Jones, the biggest thing that the Brewers are losing is a depth piece with potential upside on the base paths. Jones hasn't been able to bring much else to the big leagues to this point in his professional baseball career.

Now, that Jones has elected free agency from Milwaukee, he will enter the open market and have an opportunity to sign elsewhere. It doesn't necessarily mean that he will end up leaving the club. For example, Jake Woodford went through a similar process earlier in the season. Woodford was designated for assignment and he opted to leave the organization and enter free agency. While this is the case, he initially re-signed with the team on a minor league deal.

In early July, Woodford decided to trigger an opt-out in his deal and ended up leaving the organization to join the Chicago Cubs. Right now, Jones is out there for the taking after playing in just 12 games for the organization in the majors. Again, it's not a 100 percent guarantee that he will be completely done with the organization, but right now he's heading to the open market.

For Milwaukee, it wouldn't be a bad idea to try to bring Jones back on a minor league deal, but it also wouldn't be a shock to see him go elsewhere at this point.