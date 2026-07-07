Brewers Lose David Hamilton IL, Call Up Former First-Round Draft Pick

The Milwaukee Brewers were hoping that infielder David Hamilton would be able to avoid the injured list after exiting Monday's win vs. the St. Louis Cardinals due to a hamstring issue.

Instead, the Brewers announced ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals that Hamilton will indeed be placed on the IL.

The versatile speedster has been put on the 10-day IL with what is being called a strained left hamstring.

Hamilton was part of February's blockbuster trade between Milwaukee and the Boston Red Sox that sent him and left-handed pitchers Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan to the Brewers in exchange for infielders Andruw Monasterio and Caleb Durbin, as well as former first-round pick Anthony Seigler.

Hamilton lands on the IL with three home runs, 15 RBIs and a .240 batting average, as well as a career-high .317 on-base percentage across 238 plate appearances covering 74 games. He also leads all Brewers players with 18 stolen bases.

Outfielder Takes Hamilton's Roster Spot, May Struggle Finding Playing Time

Outfielder Greg Jones has been called up from Triple-A Nashville to replace Hamilton on the roster, though could have trouble finding playing time.

Milwaukee also promoted top outfield prospect Luis Lara on Tuesday and while there isn't an immediate starting gig available to the Venezuelan, the 21-year-old figures to find a way into the mix soon.

The Brewers have Garrett Mitchell, Jackson Chourio and Sal Frelick locked in as their starting outfielders, but Frelick has experience at third base as well.

With Hamilton appearing in 48 games at the hot corner this year, Milwaukee will need help at third during his absence.

Joey Ortiz started the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader at third base, but has primarily played shortstop this season.

If Brewers manager Pat Murphy were to experiment with Frelick at third base, Lara would more likely be the beneficiary in the outfield over Jones, who is beginning his second stint with the time in 2026.

The latter was the 22nd overall draft pick in 2019 but was traded from the Tampa Bay Rays to the Colorado Rockies in March 2024 before making his MLB debut three months later.

Jones went just 1-for-5 across six games with the Rockies in 2024 and 0-for-3 with the Chicago White Sox last year before signing with Milwaukee in January.

He went 2-for-21 with no walks and nine strikeouts across 11 contests with the Brewers earlier this season.