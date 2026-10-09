Brewers Lose 7-Year Veteran Pitcher Before NLCS-Dodgers Rematch

The Milwaukee Brewers lost a veteran hurler from the organization throughout the week ahead of the 2026 National League Championship Series.

On Thursday, just three days before the NLCS rematch against the Los Angeles Dodgers, seven-year veteran hurler Rob Zastryzny, who had a roller coaster of a 2026 season, elected free agency from the Brewers. The move is reflected on Zastryzny's official MLB.com profile.

Zastryzny actually didn't pitch in a big league game in 2026. His campaign was disjointed before it could've even begun. He suffered a left rhomboid strain in the World Baseball Classic while pitching for Team Canada, which set his season off on a negative note. In May, he was activated off the Injured List but didn't pitch in a game before landing right back on it. That time, it was a left trapezius strain that landed the veteran on the Injured List. He pitched in 11 games down in Triple-A for Zastryzny for Triple-A Nashville and was very good. He pitched to a 1.93 ERA and a 9-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 9 1/3 innings pitched.

But he didn't end up getting a promotion to the big leagues. He completed a minor league rehab assignment in September but was designated for assignment and outrighted down to the minors, rather than being called up. Now, he's out there for the taking in free agency and should find an opportunity this winter.

The Former Brewers Lefty Is Available

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Rob Zastryzny (58) throws in the outfield during spring training workouts Saturday, February 14, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 34-year-old lefty was a key piece in the Brewers' bullpen in 2025. He appeared in 26 games and logged a 2.47 ERA and a 20-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 22 innings pitched. Injuries played a big role last year for him as well, though. In 2024, he pitched in nine games for the Brewers and had a 1.17 ERA in 7 2/3 innings pitched.

Overall, he is a seven-year big league veteran who has pitched for the Brewers, as well as the Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The lefty has a 3.84 career ERA in 80 big league appearances.

While things may not have worked out for him in Milwaukee in 2026, he's just 34 years old and can positively impact a game. Even though he didn't pitch in a big league game in 2026, he did have success just one level lower in Triple-A. This winter, he should be a dice roll for a club on a minor league deal. Because he didn't pitch in the majors in 2026, he surely won't land a pricey deal in free agency. But he does have the talent to make a club out of Spring Training, if he can stay healthy.