Rob Zastryzny's Season Takes Turn for Worse for Brewers

The 2026 Major League Baseball season has been a roller coaster for Milwaukee Brewers hurler Rob Zastryzny and it took another turn on Thursday.

Zastryzny hasn't pitched in a game for the Brewers in 2026, in large part due to injuries. On Thursday, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that the lefty has completed a minor league rehab assignment, but has also been designated for assignment by the Brewers.

"LHP Rob Zastryzny completed his rehab assignment and was designated for assignment by the Brewers," McCalvy wrote.

A tough season for Zastryzny, to say the least. The lefty was a significant piece of Milwaukee's bullpen in 2025. He pitched in 26 games, which was a new career high, and logged a 2.45 ERA and a 20-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 22 innings pitched. The 2026 season has been anything but smooth, though. Zastryzny pitched for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic but made just one appearance before suffering a left rhomboid strain that landed him on the Injured List. In May, Zastryzny was activated off the Injured List but didn't appear in a game. Just a few days after being activated, he was placed back on the Injured List with a left trapezius strain.

Rob Zastryzny Has Been DFA'd By Milwaukee

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Rob Zastryzny poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was initially expected to return in mid-to-late July. Unfortunately, he was never able to get into a game for Milwaukee, though. Overall, he pitched in 11 games with Triple-A Nashville and recorded a 1.93 ERA and a 9-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 9 1/3 innings pitched. He also pitched in two games for the FCL Brewers and had a 10.80 ERA.

On the bright side for Zastryzny, he is healthy now and last pitched for Triple-A Nashville on Sep. 16. With Zastryzny now designated for assignment, clubs around the league will have a chance to place a waiver claim on him. If he goes unclaimed, then there's at least a chance that Milwaukee could retain him in the organization. The Brewers could outright him to the minors, but he has enough service time under his belt to decide whether or not to accept or decline an outright assignment.

With Zastryzny designated for assignment, he now comes off Milwaukee's 40-man roster. If he does stick around in the Brewers' organization and is outrighted down to Triple-A, then Milwaukee would have to clear a spot on the roster to make room for him, if it wanted to bring him back up. Fortunately, Milwaukee's bullpen is loaded and in a good place. That's thinking ahead, though. Right now, Zastryzny is completely up in the air after being DFA'd. Now, we wait to see if another club places a claim.