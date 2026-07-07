Brewers Lose David Hamilton to Hamstring Injury; Could It Be Jett Williams Time?

The Milwaukee Brewers took down one of their biggest rivals on Monday in the St. Louis Cardinals, but there was some tough news as well.

Speedy infielder David Hamilton was forced to exit early against the Cardinals with what the club called "left hamstring tightness." Brewers manager Pat Murphy indicated after the game that it could take some time for him to get back into the mix as well, as transcribed by Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920

"As hamstrings go, they usually take a little time. I am anticipating it's going to take a little bit of time," Murphy said.

With Hamilton out of the mix with a hamstring injury, the Brewers are going to add a reinforcement to the club and there is one obvious option waiting down in Triple-A for his opportunity: No. 5 prospect Jett Williams.

The Brewers Should Promote Jett Williams

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jett Williams poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams was acquired from the New York Mets this past offseason in the Freddy Peralta deal, along with Brandon Sproat. The 22-year-old has yet to make his big league debut. He's down in Triple-A right now and is slashing .236/.344/.389 with a .732 OPS, nine homers, 41 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, nine doubles, five triples and 60 runs scored in 79 games played.

All season, Williams has been talked about as someone who could help this club from the left side of the infield offensively. Him and Cooper Pratt were both being talked about in this way. Pratt already is up in the majors at shortstop, and it should be Williams' time to come up and help at third base.

The Brewers also have Joey Ortiz in the majors right now, who has been getting time at third base since he was moved off shortstop for Pratt. With Hamilton out, it's not as if the Brewers are completely lost at the position. But there is an opening now and Milwaukee could easily promote Williams without having to jump through hoops to do so.

It's unfortunate to lose Hamilton right now. He has been better than he's been given credit for. He's batting .240 in 74 games of action and has stolen 18 bases. Hamilton has been a positive player and has tallied 1.0 wins above replacement. With him dealing with the hamstring injury, the easiest way for the Brewers to replace him while still getting solid production offensively — and on the base paths — would be to promote Williams right now and see what he can do. He's the club's No. 5 overall prospect for a reason. Maybe this is his shot.