Brewers Mock Trade Idea Lands 30-Year-Old Lefty from Nationals

The Milwaukee Brewers just took a huge series from the St. Louis Cardinals, winning four out of five games and essentially burying their rivals in the National League Central race. They have the second best record in Major League Baseball as they enter the final weekend of the first half.

The Brewers will likely be looking to add pieces at the trade deadline, which is now less than a month away. One area that could use some work is their starting rotation with Brandon Woodruff on the injured list.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report proposed the idea of Milwaukee acquiring left-hander Foster Griffin from the Washington Nationals.

Brewers tabbed as fit for Foster Griffin

Jun 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Foster Griffin (22) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Perhaps with Brandon Woodruff back on the IL yet again, the starting rotation moves to the top of Milwaukee's deadline to-do list," Miller wrote.

"Griffin has a 2.77 ERA 19 starts into his one-year, $5.5M deal. And after another gem in Wednesday's outing against Houston, he has allowed exactly one run in seven consecutive starts."

The Nationals signed Griffin this past offseason to boost their rotation, and he has done just that. But if they don't believe they are ready to fully contend yet, perhaps Griffin could be on the move. He joined Washington on a one-year, $5.5 million contract, so his salary is affordable for the small-market Brewers.

Woodruff has been unable to stay healthy, so adding a consistent presence to that rotation could be a real difference maker for Milwaukee. Griffin has struck out 109 batters and is averaging 8.9 punchouts per nine innings.

The Brewers need consistency, and Griffin has already logged 110 1/3 innings this season, so he could be instantly plugged into the rotation and provide stability for the team.

The Brewers have command in the NL Central with a seven-game lead over the Chicago Cubs, but to maintain that lead, help is needed, and the 30-year-old left-hander could be just what they need as they try to put the finishing touches on their roster and make yet another deep run in the postseason.

Last year, the Brewers made it all the way to the NLCS before being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers, but it's clear that they are the team that is in the best position to potentially end the Dodgers' reign as World Series champions.

The trade deadline is a great opportunity for them to get in position to challenge Los Angeles.