Brewers Rotation to Get Crucial Boost Right After Losing Brandon Woodruff

The Milwaukee Brewers are going to begin a five-game series against the National League Central St. Louis Cardinals on Monday and at some point during the series are expected to get a significant piece back in the starting rotation.

Milwaukee's rotation took a hit during the weekend as Brandon Woodruff was placed on the Injured List with a similar shoulder injury that knocked him out of action for almost two months earlier in the season.

Fortunately, the Brewers won't have to wait long for a reinforcement. The current expectation is that Logan Henderson will be activated off the Injured List ahead of this next start and that it is likely to be against the Cardinals, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"Brewers updates: Logan Henderson’s next start will be for the Brewers. Likely in STL," Hogg wrote. "Joel Kuhnel’s impingement is considered minor. “He’ll be okay,” Pat Murphy said. Brian Fitzpatrick underwent Tommy John surgery this week, per Murph."

The Brewers Need Logan Henderson Right Now

May 16, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Logan Henderson (43) throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henderson hasn't made a start for the Brewers since May 22 against the Los Angeles Dodgers due to a back injury. Henderson began a minor league rehab assignment on June 28 and pitched three shutout innings against the Gwinnett Stripers. He has made one rehab appearance since and pitched 3 1/3 innings against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and allowed two earned runs on Saturday.

Brandon Sproat got the ball for the Brewers on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Right now, Shane Drohan is scheduled to start on Monday. Jacob Misiorowski is scheduled to start on Tuesday in one game of a day-night doubleheader. The other starter for the doubleheader hasn't been announced yet. Kyle Harrison is scheduled to start on Wednesday.

The Cardinals series will run from Monday through Thursday. So, if we're going to see Henderson during the series, the two games that haven't announced starters yet are Thursday and one of Tuesday's doubleheader contests.

The Brewers need Henderson right now. Before he landed on the Injured List, he had a 2.74 ERA in five starts before hurting his back. The Brewers already needed him back in general. Now, with Woodruff on the Injured List and no timetable currently announced, the Brewers need to find a way to get through with this rotation. Misiorowski and Harrison have been a two-headed monster all season. Woodruff has been great when healthy, but he is hurt again.

Henderson was great when healthy, but has been out for a while. The Brewers need Henderson to come help carry this thin rotation. Then, arguably, the Brewers should look to add a veteran before the trade deadline. This is a club with high hopes for the season. Right now, the rotation is very young and Woodruff is a significant question mark. The Brewers need a veteran to help this club for the playoff push.