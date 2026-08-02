Brewers Not Done Chasing Pitching, Despite Tarik Skubal Off the Board

The Milwaukee Brewers need another starting pitcher and two of the biggest trade candidates of the summer are already off the board.

Tarik Skubal landed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and old friend Freddy Peralta landed with the Tampa Bay Rays. Both Skubal and Peralta were connected to Milwaukee, but neither are coming to town. When it comes to Peralta specifically, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reported that Milwaukee "never showed much interest" in Peralta, despite all of the rumors swirling around.

"The Brewers never showed much interest in bringing back Freddy Peralta. Didn’t view it as a fit," McCalvy wrote.

While neither Skubal, nor Peralta, are options any longer, it doesn't mean that Milwaukee is done looking. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that the Brewers and the Philadelphia Phillies are among the teams looking for a starter at this point.

The Brewers Need To Make A Move

Jul 28, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber (57) throws to the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Brewers and Phillies are among the teams still looking for rotation upgrades," Morosi wrote. "Many options remain: Foster Griffin, Clay Holmes, Dustin May, Casey Mize, Robbie Ray, Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber, Tyler Mahle."

Of the names mentioned by Morosi, arguably the best two options would be Robbie Ray of the San Francisco Giants or Shane Bieber of the Toronto Blue Jays. Kevin Gausman would be on that list as well, but he has a limited no-trade clause and can decline a deal to a handful of teams if he wants, including Milwaukee.

Ray has been great this season for San Francisco, despite the fact that the Giants have been bad overall. Ray has a 10-6 record and a 3.08 ERA in 22 appearances so far this season, including 21 starts. On top of this, he has a 107-to-57 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 122 2/3 innings pitched.

What makes him stand out is the fact that he has been around the block. He's a 13-year big league veteran and has pitched in six playoff games as well.

Bieber hasn't had a great season so far, but he's someone who also has plenty of success — both in the majors and in the playoffs. He has a 5.74 ERA in seven starts this season. But this is a guy with a 3.33 career ERA and a Cy Young Award under his belt. If there is a team out there that could get him pitching like a superstar again, it would be Milwaukee.

It would've been great to get Skubal or Peralta, but things didn't work out. Now, it's time to pivot.